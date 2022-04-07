Denver comes through in overtime with victory over Michigan in semifinal

Denver controlled the action early, keeping a Michigan squad that averages 33 shots per game hemmed in its own zone and dominating the action.

Savoie’s goal was set up by Bobby Brink, who sent the puck from the corner to Savoie, who was cutting to the front of the net. Michigan goalie Erik Portillo (30 saves) made the initial stop, but Savoie knocked in his own rebound to set off the Denver celebration.

Carter Savoie’s goal at 14:53 of overtime gave Denver a 3-2 win over Michigan in the men’s Frozen Four and propelled the Pioneers to Saturday night’s national championship game.

The Pioneers got on the board first when Michigan was unable to clear the puck out of its zone. Justin Lee coralled it and sent a slap shot in on goal. Michigan goalie Erik Portillo made the save but Brett Stapley gathered the rebound and controlled the bouncing puck, sending it into the open net with a backhand at 11:22 of the first period.

Michigan did not land its first shot on net until 16:44 of the period, but managed to keep up the pressure for a few more scoring chances. Denver had the edge in shots, 7-4, through the first 20 minutes.

The Wolverines tested Denver goalie Magnus Chrona early in the second period, including a nice bid by Johnny Beecher. The 2019 first-round pick of the Bruins posted up in front of the net and redirected a shot, but Chrona was able to smother it.

The Wolverines broke through with the equalizer moments later compliments of its fourth line, when Nolan Moyle dished the puck from behind the net to Jimmy Lambert, who beat Chrona for the score 4:03 into the second.

Neither team was able to punch one through for the remainder of the period, with Michigan killing off the only penalty of the first 40 minutes. Denver took a 16-9 shot advantage into the third period with the game tied, 1-1.

Denver struck for the lead coming out of the first media timeout of the third period when Cameron Wright redirected a Mike Benning shot that beat Portillo high stick side at 5:36 for the 2-1 advantage.

The Wolverines countered when Mark Estapa blocked a Denver slap shot, with the puck ricocheting back into the Denver zone, where sophomore Michael Pastujov carried it toward the goal and found classmate Thomas Bordeleau who was able to stop, gather the puck, and bang it in past Chrona at 9:09 to even the score, 2-2. Neither team was able to score the rest of the way, with the Pioneers going0 for 3on the power play in regulation.

Heading into overtime, Denver held a 26-14 shot advantage over a Michigan squad that had averaged 33 shots per game.





