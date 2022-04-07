EMass boys’ lacrosse: Sam Carlino headlines Players of the Week

Nolan Beauregard, Walpole — Trailing 6-5 after three quarters, the Timberwolves came back for a 9-7 win at King Philip in their opener with their senior captain tallying four goals and two assists.

Sam Carlino, Canton— The senior captain scored six goals and handed out six assists to pace the Bulldogs in a 16-5 win over Milford to open their season Monday.

Ryan Daly, Norwell — The junior made 10 saves in a 10-1 win over Sandwich Friday, and made 11 saves in a 12-5 win over Cohasset Tuesday.