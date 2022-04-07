EMass boys’ lacrosse: Sam Carlino headlines Players of the Week

Nolan Beauregard, Walpole — Trailing 6-5 after three quarters, the Timberwolves came back for a 9-7 win at King Philip in their opener with their senior captain tallying four goals and two assists.
Sam Carlino, Canton— The senior captain scored six goals and handed out six assists to pace the Bulldogs in a 16-5 win over Milford to open their season Monday.
Ryan Daly, Norwell — The junior made 10 saves in a 10-1 win over Sandwich Friday, and made 11 saves in a 12-5 win over Cohasset Tuesday.
Kayden Eaton and Jack Howard, Mashpee — Eaton, a senior goalie, made 16 saves, and Howard scored nine goals and assisted on another tally in a 13-10 win over Hull in Monday’s season opener.
Scott Einarson, Billerica — The junior goalie has only allowed five goals thus far while making 25 saves in Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Dracut (12-2) and Methuen (17-3).
Tommy Sarni, St. John’s Prep — The senior attack scored four goals and added a flashy assist in an 11-6 win at Lincoln-Sudbury Saturday, then netted a hat trick with three more assists in a 13-7 win over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury Monday to open Catholic Conference play.