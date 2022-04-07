Jayson Tatum, Al Horford sit out vs. Bucks for health maintenance -- not seeding manipulation

Starters Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) were held out, in large part because Boston was playing its second game in as many nights. Udoka stressed this was not an attempt to manipulate seeding to line up a preferred matchup.

MILWAUKEE — Celtics coach Ime Udoka stressed in recent weeks he will prioritize health and playing well in the days leading up to the playoffs. Boston entered Thursday’s game against the Bucks having won 14 of its last 17 games, so one of the goals has been met. And despite the fact the second-place Celtics started the night with just a half-game lead over the Bucks and 76ers, they decided that good health was more important than chasing a higher seed.

“We did it for strictly a physical standpoint, who’s feeling well, who has some things going on, and being on a back-to-back this late in the year, we’re going to be sitting guys,” Udoka said.

Horford had one of his best games of the season in the Celtics’ 117-94 rout of the Bulls on Wednesday. He made 7 of 7 shots and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“The biggest thing is making sure I’m feeling my best going into it,” he said. “This season I’ve been able to stay healthy for most of the season and our medical staff has done a really great job with me and really kept me on the court.”

Tatum has dealt with some minor knee soreness recently and is also in the midst of another 3-point shooting slump. He has made just 5 for 27 3-pointers over his last four games, so perhaps the night off will give him a jolt.

Cautious optimism

Udoka said there is still a chance center Robert Williams, who is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on the torn meniscus in his left knee last week, could return in the first round of the playoffs. But the team is proceeding as if he will remain out.

But the defense has been finding its way without the shot-blocking big man, with Daniel Theis starting alongside Horford in the frontcourt. On Wednesday, Boston held the Bulls to 94 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

“We’re a step closer,” guard Marcus Smart said. “Obviously, the things that Rob brings, it’s going to be tough to duplicate without him. To be honest, we might not be the exact same defensively, like we were when Rob was here. But we just need to change a couple things and everybody else has to step up a little bit more to take from his absence, so we’re definitely getting closer.”

Rough ride

The Celtics are in the midst of an extended stay in Chicago during this road trip. They are spending five nights in the city before departing for Memphis on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies.

But this approach left them vulnerable to Chicago traffic, and they learned that the hard way Thursday afternoon, when one of their team buses to Milwaukee was nearly an hour late to the arena.





