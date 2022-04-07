Minnesota State earns first trip to men’s Frozen Four with defeat of Minnesota

Minnesota State, which came from behind to lead, 2-1, after two periods, made a bid to close things out quickly after play resumed.

The Mavericks will face Denver, the eight-time champions who dismissed Michigan, the top overall seed in the 16-team tournament, 3-2 in overtime in the earlier game.

Minnesota State, the only participant in the men’s Frozen Four never to have won an NCAA hockey title, will play for one Saturday night after blowing out Minnesota. 5-1, in Thursday’s semifinal before a capacity crowd of 17,850 at TD Garden.

Ondrej Pavel, its Czech handyman fourth-liner, parked himself amid a scrum in front and deflected in defenseman Jack McNeely’s slapper from the right point to make it 3-1 after 1:57 of the third. Then David Silye, last seen playing for Clarkson, added a fourth goal at 13:17 on a wrister from the right circle to the upper far corner.

That was much more than the Mavericks, who can make a banquet out of one goal, needed. But they got yet another after the Gophers pulled Close with nearly four minutes to play. This one came from Brendan Furry who zipped the puck into the empty net at 18:51.

Although Minnesota is the state’s flagship university and has boasted the most successful program over the decades with five national titles, Minnesota State had dominated their rivalry in recent seasons, winning their last three meetings and seven of nine.

Their previous encounter in last season’s NCAA regional final was a particularly bitter loss for the Gophers, who were beaten 4-0 and had to watch from home as the Mavericks, St. Cloud, and Minnesota-Duluth all played in the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. “That leaves a burning hole in all of us,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko.

The Gophers made it back to the semifinals for the first time since 2014 by knocking out defending champion Massachusetts in overtime in Worcester and blanking Western Michigan.

But once again their nemeses from Mankato stood in the way. “That is an old, grizzled veteran hockey team we’re going to play,” said Motzko.

The Mavericks, who ousted Harvard and Notre Dame to get here, had won 17 straight games and 26 of their last 27. They did it with expert game management and exceptional goaltending from Dryden McKay, a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

“The last Frozen Four didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” said coach Mike Hastings, whose squad lost to St. Cloud in the final minute of their semifinal. “We’ve been on a journey ever since to get back here.”

Last year the Mavericks made it to the Frozen Four by knocking the Gophers back on their heels with two goals within a little more than two minutes midway through the opening period and dictating from there. “When we got down we got discouraged,” said Motzko. “And they can do that to you.”

This time Minnesota got in the first punch nine minutes in with Matthew Knies and Bryce Brodzinski dashing in alone together after a neutral-zone turnover and toying with McKay until Knies popped the puck into the open side.

That was the Gophers’ first shot of the evening and Minnesota State would put 10 on net before their rivals managed another. The Mavericks just kept coming and when they scored the equalizer it came from defenseman Benton Maass, a UNH import.

Maass carried the puck unchallenged behind the Gopher cage and whipped a wraparound past goalie Justen Close at 7:22 of the second period.

The Mavericks evidently concluded that Close couldn’t see what was behind him so they tried the maneuver again to take the lead with Reggie Lutz sweeping in another goal at 13:31. So after two periods Minnesota State was where it’s comfortable being — protecting a one-goal lead and working calmly to close out a game.

