Opening Day is arriving for Red Sox with the usual optimism but also legitimate questions

There is much optimism about the Local Nine, some of it rooted in reality, much of it (as ever) owing to the perennial notion that this is the year . The surprising Sox of 2021 came within two wins of making it to the World Series and return with a thunderous lineup, a newly bearded manager, a $140 million free agent infielder (Trevor Story), and legitimate questions regarding their pitching.

And now after another COVID winter, a 99-day lockout, and a short/sunny spring training, the Red Sox are back, starting their 122nd season Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK — The Celtics and Bruins are winding up their regular seasons, both hoping for long playoff runs. The Patriots are stubbornly standing still with a coach who turns 70 next week and a kid quarterback who’s trying to get them a playoff win for the first time in three years.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“We had a great camp,” manager Alex Cora said almost every day in Florida. “It’s been great since Feb. 14.”

Advertisement

Six of 15 American League teams will qualify for the postseason this year, and the Red Sox feel they belong. They’ll be tested early and often, playing in the best division in baseball, a five-team bracket that featured four teams winning 91-100 games last year. Tampa Bay, New York, and Boston made the playoffs, and the Blue Jays — who won 91 — had a busy, expensive winter and enter 2022 as favorites to win the AL Beast.

This is no year for a slow start. The Sox play the Yankees, Jays, and Rays 13 times in April.

As always, the Red Sox are going to score runs. Rafael Devers (six homers in spring training) looks ready to join the MVP conversation, and Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez remain elite sluggers. New guy Story, expected to hit 25-30 homers, gives the Sox big-time power at every infield position. Boston’s lineup is a nightmare for rival pitchers.

Advertisement

The everyday outfield of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, and Jackie Bradley Jr. won’t inspire comparisons to Rice, Lynn, and Evans, but no team fields a lineup of nine All-Stars. Verdugo says he wants to hit 45 doubles, Hernández was Boston’s best hitter last October, and Bradley is hoping to improve from his .163 disaster in Milwaukee last season.

The return of Bradley pleases the JBJ Love Society and inspires memories of 2013 when Bradley played his first big league game at Yankee Stadium, an 8-2 Opening Day win with Jon Lester striking out seven in five innings. Those no-expectation Red Sox went on to win the World Series.

The 2013 championship was part of the yo-yo pattern of the Red Sox since Theo Epstein and Terry Francona left after the famous chicken-and-beer collapse of 2011. We’ve seen multiple faces in the front office/dugout, ever-changing philosophies, and alternating failure and success.

The 2012 Bobby Valentine Sox finished last. The ‘13 team, led by John Farrell and Ben Cherington, won it all. They finished last in ‘14 and ‘15, then came back to finish first three years in a row, only to sink to last again in 2020.

In good times and bad, the Red Sox’ fortunes depend on pitching, and the ‘22 mound corps is a concern. Eduardo Rodriguez took his talents to Detroit. Chris Sale has a broken rib and starts the season on the injured list. That leaves a starting five of Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha. Cora will have no less than 10 bullpen arms. It is a pitching staff largely purchased at the Dollar Store.

Advertisement

Friday’s Yankee Stadium opener features a rematch of last October’s one-game playoff, in which Sox starter Eovaldi bested New York moneybags Gerrit Cole, 6-2. An All-Star in ‘21, Eovaldi will be making his third consecutive Opening Day start — most for any Boston hurler since the aforementioned Lester started four straight from 2011-14.

The old Red Sox famously lowballed Lester in ‘14, traded him at the deadline, then spent several winters overpaying the likes of David Price and Sale to replace a reliable champion who had demonstrated an ability to succeed in a tough baseball town.

The Sox went to their latest “new” philosophy in the winter of 2019-20, replacing free-spending general manager Dave Dombrowski with Tampa Bay penny pincher Chaim Bloom, who has been charged by ownership to cut payroll.

Still paying Price, Sale, and Eovaldi handsome sums, Bloom has rebuilt Boston’s farm system while stocking the big league roster from the recycling bin … right up until he signed Story to the big contract.

The likely consequence of Story’s deal will be the Sox saying goodbye to Bogaerts, who can opt out at the end of this season. Bogaerts has been part of two championship teams in Boston, and hit the big homer to beat the Yankees in the playoffs last year, but one fears the team is prepared to let him walk —Mookie Betts style — at the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Eovaldi, Martinez, catcher Christian Vázquez, and center fielder Hernández are also free agents at the end of this season.

Look out below.

Tampa Bay By The Charles has thus far played to mixed reviews — one last-place finish followed by an exciting October run that almost ended in the World Series. The ‘22 Sox have a chance to contend, but their pitching is wobbly and the one thing you know for sure is that they’re going to look a lot different on Opening Day 2023.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.