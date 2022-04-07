Read the Globe’s 2022 Red Sox season preview

As the season unfolds, we’ll learn more about how chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom intends to bolster the roster while looking out for the future. We’ll find out if the coaches’ efforts to improve the defense (which had the second-most errors of any MLB team last year) have paid off. We’ll see if this rotation has enough to carry a weak bullpen.

They enter the season with a new star second baseman, an injured ace, and the pressure to match the success of 2021, which saw them come within a couple wins of a World Series berth.

What should we expect from the 2022 Red Sox?

Advertisement

Read on to learn more about the 2022 Red Sox in our season preview.

Sign up for 108 Stitches, our Red Sox newsletter | Read our Red Sox stories at globe.com/redsox

Dan Shaughnessy

Six of 15 American League teams will qualify for the postseason this year, and the Red Sox feel they belong. They’ll be tested early and often, playing in the best division in baseball, a five-team bracket that featured four teams winning 91-100 games last year.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The usual optimism is here, but questions remain. Read Dan Shaughnessy’s column for more.

Tara Sullivan

For the first time in the history of Major League Baseball, a team has two women coaches in uniform.

Katie Krall (left) and Bianca Smith are both coaches in the Red Sox system. Chris Tilley for The Boston Globe

Last year, Bianca Smith became the first woman ever hired by the franchise in an on-field coaching role when she joined the Sox minor-league system. This spring, Katie Krall joined her as a development coach with Double A Portland.

Two pioneering women have found their purpose and place with the Red Sox. Tara Sullivan reflects on what life is like when someone used to being the “only” finally has some company.

Christopher L. Gasper

It’s hard to know what to make of the 2022 edition of the Red Sox, Gasper writes. They have the patina of a playoff team, but it doesn’t feel like a club that’s all in on this season or its current core.

Advertisement

This feels like, dare he say, a Bridge Year. Somewhere Theo Epstein just felt a chill go down his spine. If the Sox aren’t fully invested in this team, how much should we be?

Read the full column here.

The approach

We're learning more about chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's strategy when it comes to building a team. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“If there’s one thing that I’ve learned over the last couple years,” said reliever Matt Barnes, “it’s that Chaim works in mysterious ways.”

Welcome to Bloomball. With each transaction, each roster decision, we’re learning more and more about how chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom aims to compete right now while planning for the future.

Alex Speier broke down what we’ve learned about Bloom’s balancing act in the two-plus years since Bloom joined the Red Sox.

The hitter

Inside J.D. Martinez’s locker, at the very top, is a two-by-four. He uses that to ensure he doesn’t dive over the plate. Inside a green bag, there’s a stick attached to a towel. Martinez will use that to ensure he’s snapping his swing instead of getting out and around the baseball.

This is an April 2022 photo of a bag carrying items used by Red Sox player J.D. Martinez as part of his training regimen. (Julian McWilliams/Globe staff) Julian McWilliams

There are balls Martinez will put under his feet during drills that remind him to stay in the ground when he hits. The feet and legs are at the fulcrum of the foundation to hitting.

There are deflated balls.

Slides he puts under his feet.

Advertisement

Softballs.

The list goes on.

“There are little things that I do that just help me,” Martinez said. “They call it J.D.’s toy bag.”

Read more about it from Julian McWilliams.

The ace

John Tlumacki

Nate Eovaldi will make his third consecutive Opening Day start on Friday, his career finally providing the definition and sense of belonging it once lacked.

It’s a welcome change for the 32-year-old, and it isn’t necessarily what the Red Sox originally expected.

Peter Abraham has more.

The broadcast

Kevin Youkilis will serve as the color analyst on about 50 Red Sox NESN broadcasts this season. It’s not something he originally saw for himself, but a serious life event changed his mind. Chad Finn caught up with the ex-player about his pivot.

Finn also details the plans NESN has for its broadcasters this year. For the first time since 2019, NESN will send its analysts on the road for at least the majority of games.

The predictions

Will the Red Sox make the World Series? Who’s going to top the AL East? We asked our baseball writers and columnists to offer up their predictions for the 2022 season, from division winners to wild cards.

Here’s the rundown. What do you think?

The roster

McWilliams introduces us to the roster. Get to know each player, position-by-position.

The schedule

The Red Sox will be playing 162 this season. Here’s our schedule. Bookmark it — it updates every day with results. And while you’re at it, check out our live stats feeds here.

Advertisement



