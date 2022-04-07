Red Sox vs. Yankees: Starting the season with baseball’s best rivalry

The Yankees made a wise move pushing the game back a day. A steady rain pelted the Bronx all afternoon Thursday as temperatures fell into the low 50s. The forecast is for sun Friday.

The Red Sox were supposed to open at home against Tampa Bay on March 31 before the lockout pushed the season back a week. So Game 1 instead will be Nate Eovaldi vs. Gerrit Cole.

NEW YORK — It feels like a waste, the Red Sox and Yankees meeting on Opening Day here Friday afternoon. The first game of the season has enough energy no matter the opponent. It doesn’t need the extra spice of baseball’s best rivalry.

It will be a rematch of the American League Wild Card Game from last Oct. 5 that the Red Sox won, 6-2. Cole allowed three runs before being taken out of the game in the third inning to the delight of a bloodthirsty crowd at Fenway Park.

Cole acknowledged that game took a while to get over.

“It’s a sour taste in your mouth,” he said. “It’s just a frustrating game. In this sport, you take the good with the bad. As a competitor, when you lose, it kind of eats at you. There’s a part of me that always carries along the scars that we get when we fall short of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Counting the Wild Card Game, Cole is 3-3 with a 4.65 earned run average in six starts against the Red Sox since joining the Yankees on a nine-year, $324 million deal.

“There’s certain days we get to him,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

That has become a topic of conversation here. Cole has finished in the top four of the Cy Young voting in both of his seasons with the Yankees. But those games against the Sox stick out, especially the playoff game.

“Pretty formidable opponent,” Cole said. “I just kind of see it as two stags locking up in the forest. Somebody’s going to break an antler every once in a while, but nobody’s certainly going to back down.”

Cole later called the cutter he has been working on “another tool in the toolbelt.” So somebody has been brushing up on their analogies.

Eovaldi passed on the verbal gymnastics. He has a 3.75 ERA over the last two seasons and made every start. With Chris Sale on the injured list for the fourth time since the start of the 2019 season, Eovaldi has held the Sox rotation together.

This is his third consecutive Opening Day assignment, and he has learned how to handle the responsibility.

“I go about it the exact same way,” Eovaldi said. “I feel like every game is going to have its ups and downs. I’m going to go out there and establish the strike zone, attack the hitters.

“Any time we play the Yankees, it’s going to be a good battle. Going up against Cole, it’s going to be fun.”

Eovaldi, who played for the Yankees from 2015-16, feels comfortable at the Stadium. He smiled when saying it’s the only place where the Sox get regularly booed.

Eovaldi faced the Yankees seven times last season counting the playoff game and had a 3.43 ERA. If he doesn’t pitch well, it won’t be because the moment was too big for him.

The last time the Red Sox played the Yankees on Opening Day was in 2013. They took two of three in that series, got off to a 12-4 start, and went on to win the World Series.

The ‘13 team was a true underdog that defied expectations. These Sox ended last season in the ALCS and have since signed Trevor Story.

But Cora has been reminding his players that they’re a borderline top-10 team in most preseason power rankings and not expected to win what is a stacked American League East.

“We treat it like college baseball,” Cora said. “Right now we’re No. 12 in the nation. We need to get better.”

The rotation gets thin after Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta, and the bullpen had a rough spring training. If there’s any comparison to be made to ‘13, it’s that a good start will energize the clubhouse.

“Looking forward for our city to enjoy this team,” Cora said. “It’s a cool team. It’s a very high baseball IQ. We have a bunch of ballplayers, grinders.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.