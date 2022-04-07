Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t miss Freddie Freeman in Atlanta

Acuña said in an Instagram Live interview he had no feelings for Freeman, the former longtime Braves first baseman who helped lead Atlanta to the World Series championship last year and then signed with the Dodgers.

Don’t count Ronald Acuña Jr. among the players who will be missing Freddie Freeman with the Braves.

Added Acuña, according to a translation of the interview in Spanish conducted by Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times: “We just shared the same stadium ... We had several clashes.”

Acuña then attempted to downplay his comments before Thursday night’s opener against the Reds.

“To be honest, I think it was just exaggerated and blown out of proportion by the media,” Acuña said through translator Franco Garcia.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was not aware of any conflicts between Acuña and Freeman.

“If it was, it was between those two,” Snitker said.

Freeman was extremely popular with fans and most teammates. But Acuña said in the Instagram Live interview he wasn’t warmly welcomed as a rookie by some veterans.

“It’s something that happens all the time,” he said. “When you come up as a rookie … there’s always someone who wants to put you in your place. You put your eye black, your sunglasses, your hat a little crooked. A lot of people don’t like it and yourself don’t see it as being bad because it’s part of the game. Lots of veterans did that to me.

Acuña didn’t name Freeman as one of the veterans who disapproved of his style as a rookie.

Acuña is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered midway through last season and is on the injured list.

Moncada sidelined

The White Sox expect third baseman Yoán Moncada to miss the first three weeks of the season because of a strained right oblique.

The team placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list as part of a flurry of moves to get the roster down to 28 players.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit, where the White Sox open against the Tigers on Friday, that Moncada will likely miss about three weeks. The 26-year-old Cuban was scratched from the spring training finale against San Diego on Tuesday.

Moncada batted .263 with 14 homers and 61 RBIs last season, helping the White Sox win the AL Central and make the playoffs for the second straight year.

Scherzer ready

Max Scherzer declared himself “good to go” for his Mets debut in Friday’s second game of the season against the Nationals, the club he helped win the 2019 World Series. The three-time Cy Young Award winner developed a problem with his right hamstring late in spring training and there had been some uncertainty about when he would be able to make his first appearance of the regular season. With fellow Mets righthander Jacob deGrom, twice a Cy Young winner himself, sidelined for at least a month or two because of a shoulder blade issue, New York’s vaunted rotation appeared to be headed for a slow start under new manager Buck Showalter. But Scherzer said he came through some fielding work just fine at Nationals Park before Thursday’s game … Closer Ryan Pressly signed a two-year, $30 million contract to stay with the Astros. The deal covers the 2023-24 seasons and has a vesting option for 2025. “He’s proven to be one of the best relievers in baseball,” general manager James Click said. Pressly, who was named to his second All-Star Game last season, had a career-best 2.25 ERA in 64 appearances and had a career-high 26 saves in 28 opportunities. In the postseason, Pressly had a 0.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts in six games … The Pirates and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal. The 25-year-old Hayes batted third in Pittsburgh’s season opener in St. Louis on Thursday but left with an apparent injury in the first inning to his left hand or wrist. He was limited to 96 games last year because of a left wrist injury. Hayes, the son of former major leaguer Charlie Hayes and a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, reached the big leagues in 2020 … Winners of the Roberto Clemente Award will wear his No. 21 on the back of their caps for the rest of their major league careers. Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday, saying it was a “special tribute to his enduring legacy.” The announcement was timed for the 50th anniversary of the year in which Clemente died in a plane crash while on a humanitarian relief effort. The award is announced during each World Series and given to a player for “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” Active Clemente winners include Nelson Cruz (Nationals), Carlos Carrasco (Mets), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Andrew McCutchen (Brewers), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees), and Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright (Cardinals).