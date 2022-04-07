Shorthanded Celtics push Bucks to the limit, but falter in the end

Milwaukee, which entered the night in third place, a half-game behind Boston, was close to full strength.

The Celtics seemed to indicate prior to Thursday’s game against the Bucks that they either did not want to win, or that they did not care. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford were held out due to some lingering bumps and bruises, joining injured center Robert Williams.

MILWAUKEE — With the Eastern Conference standings so congested at the top, and potentially dangerous teams lurking at the bottom, it’s been difficult to identify the preferred paths.

But the Celtics have shown during their resurgence that it is a mistake to doubt them, even on nights such as this one, when there are plenty of reasons to do so. In this game, Boston clawed back from a double-digit deficit and led for stretches of the fourth. In the end, though, the Bucks converted plays when it needed to and held on for a 127-121 win.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Boston, while Marcus Smart led the way with 29 points and 7 assists. The Celtics made 21 of 50 3-pointers, with Smart hitting 7 of 12.

The playoff picture is hardly finalized, but there is some more clarity. The Celtics (50-31) now trail the Bucks (50-30) by a half game and still lead the 76ers (49-31) by a half game. Boston holds the tiebreaker against both teams, so if it defeats the Grizzlies on Sunday it would at least clinch third place.

Much like when they took a close-to-full-strength Raptors team to overtime in Toronto last week despite missing four starters, the result of Thursday’s game will certainly not dent Boston’s confidence if it meets Milwaukee in the playoffs.

The Celtics had a sloppy start but made up for lapses elsewhere by drilling 3-pointers throughout the game. They trailed by 10 points at halftime and cut the deficit in half by the end of the third. Then they regained the lead with a 7-0 burst at the start of the fourth quarter and pushed ahead, 114-109, on a Payton Pritchard layup with 7:33 left.

The Bucks answered with consecutive 3-pointers, and the teams spent the next few minutes trading big shots in big moments.

After a Smart layup gave Boston a 121-118 lead with 2:28 left, Bobby Portis answered with a 3-pointer for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29 points) put the Bucks ahead by a point when he hit one of two free throws. And after Derrick White missed a baseline jumper, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday (29 points) converted his own miss to make it 124-121 with a minute remaining.

White fired a perfect sideline inbounds pass to Daniel Theis (22 points) under the hoop with just over 40 seconds left, but Theis missed the layup and Antetokounmpo was fouled. He converted one of two attempts, and after a timeout George Hill came up with a steal and a layup to clinch it.

Observations from the game:

▪ With their entire starting frontcourt sidelined, it was no surprise to see the Celtics take a long-range approach in the first half. Whenever a player was open beyond the arc, the ball was launched. With capable shooters on the court, and at a severe disadvantage in the paint, the plan made sense. Boston made 11 of 27 3-pointers (40.7 percent) in the first half, helping keep them in reach despite being outplayed elsewhere.

▪ It was another encouraging performance by Theis, who has thrived in a larger role since Williams was injured. While he does not play above the rim like Williams does, he is much more of a threat as a shooter, helping to stretch the floor and open the lane for others. In the third quarter, Smart and Theis thrived in a two-man game

But this week the Celtics have tossed a few high-arcing lobs toward Theis that were simply too high for him to handle. They have to remember that Williams is not the one lurking in the paint right now and adjust accordingly.

▪ The Celtics didn’t have many defensive highlights in the first half, but Grant Williams had one impressive one at the start. He was matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the wing and did not flinch after a couple of jab steps. Then he swiped the ball away and coasted in for a layup. A solid sequence against a two-time MVP. Williams also had a nice block on a Khris Middleton 3-point attempt midway through the third.

▪ Celtics rookie Sam Hauser is a native of nearby Green Bay, and there were audible cheers when he calmly drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner in the first quarter. Hauser connected on his next two long-distance attempts, too, and continues to show that he could be a weapon at this level.

▪ The Bucks took a 10-point lead to halftime, and it felt like Boston was only that close because it had connected on a good number of 3-pointers. But in the third quarter, it inched even closer with more long-rang darts. The Celtics made 7 of 13 3-pointers in the period, and deep one by Smart with 3:26 left briefly gave Boston a 91-90 lead. Then Boston started the fourth with a 7-0 burst and pushed ahead, 104-102.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.