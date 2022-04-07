Top-ranked Needham boys’ volleyball rolls in road win vs. No. 6 Brookline

“This is a good baseline,” Needham coach Dave Powell said. “I really want to get our defense and serving pass better . . . [But] it’s a good baseline, and a lot of people played today, so there’s a lot of depth.”

The top-ranked Rockets earned a convincing 3-0 win at No. 6 Brookline Thursday. Aside from a few service miscues, Needham appeared in control, and improved to 2-0 with the 25-13, 25-9, 25-21 Bay State Conference victory.

The Needham boys’ volleyball team graduated six seniors from its dominant 2021 state championship team. They have yet to skip a beat.

. Sophomores Devin Dellamarggio (16 assists) and Owen Ching (15 assists) filled in admirably in the absence of junior Raymond Weng, boosting the Rockets’ powerful hitters. Brookline (1-1) battled on a few extended volleys, but Needham’s deep squad proved overwhelming.

Star outside hitter Ben Putnam’s 12 kills and three blocks led the Rockets, and his thunderous strikes repeatedly took his team and fans aback. The senior returns from an All-Scholastic 2021 campaign and has reached another level as a leader for the Rockets.

“It’s really awesome to go to practice every day and know you’re going to be at a really high level in the gym,” he said. “Everyone on the team, either on the court or on the bench, can go in at any given moment and give you good minutes.”

Junior Ethan McCarron also logged 11 kills in an impressive outing. The outside hitter joined as a sophomore last season and has broken out as Putnam’s partner in crime.

“[McCarron] put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Powell said. “To have a guy at that position, opposite Ben — it was good.”

The Rockets have extended their winning streaks to 24 consecutive games and 72 consecutive sets. They recognize, however, they’ve entered a new season with a clean slate.

“There’s a long way to go, and this is just one step in the journey,” Putnam said. “So we’ll bring it back to the lab tomorrow and just keep working. But it does feel good.”

Lowell Catholic 3, Salem 0 — Hunter Boucher (23 assists), Josh Barahona (9 kills), and Braden Boucher (4 aces) carried the Crusaders (2-1) in the nonleague win.

Baseball

Arlington 10, Wakefield 5 — Senior Max Garner (2 for 4, double, triple, 3 RBIs) and Senior Evan O’Rourke (4 for 5, double, 1 RBI) led the Spy Ponders (2-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Bishop Stang 15, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Jacob Laudati fired a two-hitter, yielding no earned runs, and Cam Letourneau had a homer and two RBIs for the Spartans (2-0) in the Catholic Central win.

Burlington 5, Lexington 4 — Senior Aiden Noke pitched 5 1/3 innings, struck out six, and launched a three-run homer, powering the Red Devils (1-1) to their first victory of the season.

King Philip 12, Stoughton 5 — Matt Kelley and Brendan Sencaj combined for 7 RBIs in the Hockomock League win by the Warriors (2-0).

Lynn Classical 5, Medford 0 — Senior captain Kyle Durant fired a one-hitter, striking out eight, and also ripped a two-run single for the Rams (2-0) in the Greater Boston League win.

Peabody 4, Newton North 3 — Gio Guglielmo delivered a tie-breaking two-run single for the Tanners in the nonleague win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Hingham 18, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Henry Crean, Joe Hennessey, and Charlie Packard netted three goals apiece for the Harbormen (1-0) in the Patriot League win.

Acton-Boxborough 15, Westford 4 — PJ Cronin (7 goals, 3 assists) powered A-B to a season-opening Dual County League win.

St. John’s Prep 13, Xaverian 8 — Tommy Sarni’s four goals powered the top-ranked Eagles (3-0) to a Catholic Conference win at home.

Girls’ lacrosse

Beverly 14, Marblehead 8 — Gigi Lombardi and Hadley Wales each scored three goals in the Northeastern Conference win for the Panthers (2-0).

Cape Cod Academy 16, Monomoy 15 — Ella Bartolomei scored six goals, and Tilly Crosby added three in the season-opening Cape & Islands win for the Seahawks (1-0).

Medfield 16, Ashland 6 — Kelly Blake netted eight goals and four assists powered the Warriors (3-0) to the nonleague win.

Melrose 15, Malden 1 — Senior captain Ally Maguire (5 goals, 2 assists) was the catalyst, and Allison Doherty, Lucy Clark, Sophia Pitcher, and Meg Maher each netted two goals for the Red Raiders (2-1) in the nonleague win.

St. John Paul II 9, Dennis-Yarmouth 8 — Hadley Crosby rifled in four goals and Lucy Barker had three for JPII in the Cape & Islands win. Kayjan Flynn made 10 saves in net.

Softball

Abington 3, East Bridgewater 0 — Shannon Varvitsiotis led the Green Wave (2-0) to a South Shore win over East Bridgewater (1-1), pitching a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and one hit. Brenna Howley went 3 was 3, scoring one run and Megan McCann had two RBIs.

Norwood 7, Ashland 1 — Jenna Costa (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 5 steals) and Molly Federico (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, 1 steal) led the Mustangs (1-0) in the nonleague matchup. Katelyn Flynn pitched all seven innings, striking out five while allowing no earned runs.

Arlington 13, Wilmington 1 — Sophomore Piper Guiney was 3 for 5 two doubles and four RBIs for the Spy Ponders (2-0) in the Middlesex league matchup.

Duxbury 15, Weymouth 14 — Julia Murphy produced the walkoff RBI to propel the Clippers (1-1) to the nonleague win.

Billerica 4, Tyngsborough 1 — Junior Olivia Loftin laced a go-ahead single in the seventh inning as part of a three-run frame and junior Naomi Boldebuck struck out nine and scattered three hits for the Indians in the nonleague win.

Melrose 15, Belmont 1 — Captain Ava Burns launched a three-run homer as the Red Raiders (1-1) powered past the Marauders (1-2) in the Middlesex League.

Hanover 6, Marshfield 4 — Sophomore Kate Baldinelli blasted a two-run homer, freshman Noey Giardina had two hits and sophomore Abby Smith allowed two earned runs for the Hawks in the Patriot League win.

Boys’ tennis

Cambridge 4, Malden 1 — Mustafa Ayaz clinched the victory at second singles 6-3, 6-0 for the Falcons (1-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Girls’ tennis

Millis 3, Norwood 1 — Sathzika Kammaria won at second singles 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 and Zoe Faller prevailed at third, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, powering the Mohawks (1-0) to the Tri-Valley win.

North Reading 5, Amesbury 0 — Freshman Althea Bradley picked up her first singles victory (6-0, 6-1) for the Hornets (1-0) in the Cape Ann matchup.

Plymouth South 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Kiera McLaughlin (7-5, 6-3), Emma Colonna (6-0, 6-0), and Caroline Mori (6-1, 6-0) swept singles to help the Panthers (2-0) win the nonleague match.

Winchester 5, Belmont 0 — Claire Lupien and Sophie Kim cruised at first and third singles, 6-0, 6-0, for host Winchester (4-0) in the Middlesex win.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Adam Doucette and Ethan McDowell contributed to this report.