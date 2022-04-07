Tough day for Justin Thomas (4-over) as he again stumbles at a major

Though he started out with a bogey on No. 1, Thomas righted himself with a birdie on No. 3, but he never seemed to get in a groove. A bogey on six was erased by a birdie on eight, but then, with back-to-back bogies on Nos. 9 and 10 and two more on Nos. 16 and 18, Thomas turned in his scorecard and left the course without speaking to reporters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Thomas arrived at Augusta National with an old friend on one side and a new caddie on the other, a combination the young American hoped would help propel him to new heights at the Masters. But after one day of competition, neither the practice rounds he spent with pal Tiger Woods nor the advice he got from caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay seemed to help, with Thomas carding a disappointing 4-over par.

Advertisement

Thomas was considered among the elite group of contenders heading into this tournament, having finished in the top 10 in six of his last nine starts. He was eager to use the experience of the caddie who had helped Phil Mickelson to three green jackets around Augusta’s notorious bends and curves, and similarly hopeful the inspiration of his friend Woods’s return from injury would rub off.

But rather than channel the form that propelled him to a career year in 2017, when he won his only career major at the PGA, he remains frustrated by his performances on the biggest stage. He admitted it during his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

“I have not even close to performed well in my entire career in majors,” he said. “I had a good year in ‘17. I had one good major there at the PGA, I think in ‘18, and played well at the Masters here in ‘20. But in terms of a result standpoint, which at the end of the day is all that matters, when it comes to tournaments it’s how you finish at the end of the week.”

Advertisement

His best Masters finish remains 2020, when he was part of a five-way tie for first after 36 holes, but finished fourth.

Hugs for Harry Higgs

Harry Higgs, the 30-year-old Masters rookie, found himself atop the leaderboard for a stretch during Thursday’s first round, and even though 2-under would end up a 1-under for the day, he remained in contention, just four shots behind leader Sungjae Im. Not bad for a guy who qualified with a Top 5 finish at last year’s PGA Championship in Kiawah, S.C. One of the more colorful personalities on the Tour who is liable to say anything that comes to his mind, Higgs admitted he barely knew to look up at the scoreboard when his name sat atop the standings.

“I haven’t been around here enough to know when to look at them, and, again, I did a good enough job of saying, ‘let’s just hit the next shot,’” he said.

“Yeah, it was cool. I drove it in the fairway, and then I chopped it around after that, so I bogeyed the first. Then for a brief second there I was, like, well, wait a second. I want to make some birdies and get my name up on one of them things. I was fortunate enough to do that, and it looks like for a while there they didn’t take it off.

Advertisement

“That’s obviously a thrill. I would love to be able to have that same thrill come late Sunday and then see if I can when it’s final. See if I can discern where I’m at as well. It’s a little difficult.”

Group hug

It was a nice moment when the three honorary starters Thursday — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and newest invitee Tom Watson — gathered for a group hug after teeing off. All three took swings, with Watson going last and outdriving his friends by a country mile. Afterward, the two-time Masters champ and veteran of 43 competitive Masters was a bit overcome by the honor.

“I was very humbled about it, and I didn’t feel I was in the same category as these two,” he said. “People had asked me, ‘When are you going to be the honorary starter at Augusta?’ for the last several years, and I said, ‘Well, I don’t belong there.’ Chairman [Fred] Ridley called me [and said], ‘Tom, we really would appreciate it if you would accept our invitation to be an honorary starter with Jack and Gary.’ And I told him, ‘I feel very humbled. I don’t deserve to be there.’ He said, ‘No, we’d really like you to do this.’

“Then he followed up very quickly and he said, ‘Tom, you can do it for as long as you’d like. That meant a great deal to me. The good Lord willing the creek don’t rise.’’





Advertisement

































Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.