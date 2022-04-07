Stefon Diggs sticking with Bills after $96 million extension

Stefon Diggs has a reassuring message to fans of the Buffalo Bills. Diggs isn’t going anywhere after officially signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills on Thursday. The standout wide receiver had two years remaining on his original contract, and the new deal locks him up through the 2027 season.The new contract further validates Diggs’ status as one of the best receivers in the league, as well as general manager Brandon Beane’s decision to acquire Diggs from Minnesota for a first-round draft pick two years ago. Since arriving in Buffalo, Diggs has lived up to the billing of a No. 1 target — and more. He led the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020, setting franchise records in both categories and making the All-Pro team. Last season, he remained the focal point for one of the league’s most explosive offenses and was eighth in the NFL with 1,225 yards receiving along with 103 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Diggs’ extension is the latest big-money move for a team that has established itself as a top Super Bowl contender. His deal comes weeks after the Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract in free agency, and added three new defensive tackles. The Bills signed franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension in August ... Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah , who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday. Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a possible homicide.

NBA

Matisse Thybulle listed as `ineligible’ in game at Toronto

Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle was listed as ‘ineligible to play’ on the official NBA injury report for the 76ers’ game at Toronto. Thybulle, a defensive specialist, has not said publicly whether he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada. As things stand, fourth-place Philadelphia and fifth-place Toronto would meet in the first round of the playoffs, leaving Thybulle in doubt for playoff games in Toronto. Each team has three regular-season games remaining ... The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson , opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason. The move would allow the Nets to convert Kessler Edwards’ two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, making him eligible for the postseason ... Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft , but did not indicate if he would hire an agent. Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

SOCCER

Peru official’s lifetime ban annulled, FIFA starting probe

A South American soccer official who was acquitted of a racketeering conspiracy charge in the United States has had his life ban by FIFA annulled and sent back for a fresh investigation. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its panel of judges partially upheld an appeal by Manuel Burga against FIFA “on the basis of a violation of due process rights.” Burga’s ban from soccer imposed in 2019 was overturned “and the case has been referred back to the FIFA Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee which will have to resume the procedure,” the court said. Burga was the president of Peru’s soccer federation when he was implicated in taking bribes by a sweeping investigation unsealed in 2015 by American federal authorities.

Konrad de la Fuente likely done for season

American forward Konrad de la Fuente is unlikely to play again this season for Marseille due to a knee injury. French media reports said the 20-year-old will undergo surgery and miss Marseille’s last eight French league games. De la Fuente joined Marseille last summer from Barcelona and has struggled with playing time. He has 10 starts in 17 league appearances with no goals and two assists.

HOCKEY

Sharks GM Doug Wilson steps down

The Sharks announced that general manager Doug Wilson is stepping down after 19 seasons on the job because of a medical issue that led him to go on leave in November. Wilson’s departure comes near the end of a season that will likely end with San Jose missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history. The Sharks opened the day with a 29-32-9 record and are 16 points out of a playoff spot.

TENNIS

Amanda Anisimova bounces back to advance

American Amanda Anisimova rallied after losing the opening set to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open. In another surprise, CoCo Vandeweghe also reached the round of eight by defeating US countrywoman and sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur, whose match was suspended Wednesday because of rain and lightning with her leading 6-3, 5-2, returned to win the one game and finish off Emma Navarro ... Defending champion Cristian Garin beat Jordan Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals in the US Men’s Clay Court Championship. Garin ran his Houston winning streak to seven matches. The event returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Garin beat Casper Ruud to the 2019 final the last time the tournament was held ... Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will miss the next three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he recovers from surgery on his right hand.

