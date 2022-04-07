Xander Bogaerts, with no extension in hand, says his focus is on the season, not his contract

The team has offered the shortstop an extension leading up to this point, but the sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

NEW YORK — Xander Bogaerts made it clear that there’s no chance he and the Red Sox will agree to a contract extension ahead of Opening Day Friday. In fact, he offered just a one-word answer to the question.

Bogaerts noted that he’s not upset.

“It didn’t work out, and that’s behind us,” he said. “I really can’t think about that. I really do have a season to prepare for, going out there with the guys and leading us to a really good season.”

Both Bogaerts and Rafael Devers said they don’t want to talk about extensions during the season, that they don’t want to be a distraction.

Bogaerts can opt out of the six-year, $120 million deal he signed in 2019 at the end of this season. Barring a catastrophic injury, it seems likely that Bogaerts — arguably the best-hitting shortstop in baseball and a Scott Boras client — will exercise that opt-out.

Since 2018, Bogaerts has a .299/.371/.523 line with 90 homers while ranking sixth among position players with 18.8 Wins Above Replacement (per Fangraphs).

Devers is under contract for two more seasons.

As for the season, Bogaerts said he’s excited to get going.

“It’s actually my first time opening against the Yankees,” he said. “And I mean, it’s just another baseball game, but we know how it is with the rivalry and last year and how it all went down. It’s going to be fun. Good atmosphere.”

