Western allies further isolate Russia over perceived atrocities in Ukraine

Western allies Thursday were hammering out new steps to further isolate Russia and bolster Ukraine’s military in anticipation of an intensified Russian onslaught in the east, where officials warned civilians that they faced their “last chance to leave” as Moscow amassed more troops along the border.

NATO foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels to discuss expanding military aid to Ukraine, and the European Union was expected to approve a ban on Russian coal, a significant step for a bloc that is heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels.