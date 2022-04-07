Western allies further isolate Russia over perceived atrocities in Ukraine

Western allies Thursday were hammering out new steps to further isolate Russia and bolster Ukraine’s military in anticipation of an intensified Russian onslaught in the east, where officials warned civilians that they faced their “last chance to leave” as Moscow amassed more troops along the border.
NATO foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels to discuss expanding military aid to Ukraine, and the European Union was expected to approve a ban on Russian coal, a significant step for a bloc that is heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels.
Still, despite mounting evidence of atrocities in President Vladimir Putin’s six-week-old war, there were signs that further sanctions were testing Europe’s unity against Russia, as Germany and other countries pushed for a monthslong delay in enforcement of the coal ban, and Hungary broke ranks with the bloc by saying it was prepared to pay for Russian energy imports in rubles, as Putin has demanded.
The discovery of dozens of bodies in the northern town of Bucha after Russian forces retreated has spurred Western allies to provide more weapons to Ukraine and to increasingly isolate Russia, with several European nations expelling Russian diplomats this week. The Senate on Wednesday night voted to authorize President Joe Biden to use a lend-lease program, last used in World War II, to speed up the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.