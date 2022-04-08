2022 Guggenheim Fellows announced

Two are composers. Jonathan Bailey Holland , of Arlington, is chair of composition, contemporary music, and core studies at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Among several projects Holland is currently working on is an opera commissioned by the Boston Modern Orchestra Project on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. during his time at Boston University. Leah Reid , of Woburn, composes acoustic and electroacoustic music. She teaches at the University of Virginia.

The John Simon Guggenheim Foundation has announced this year’s fellowship winners. A “Guggenheim” is one of the most sought-after honors in academe and culture. Eleven of this year’s 180 recipients are Massachusetts residents.

Advertisement

Jerald Walker, winner of a 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship. Brenda Molife

Two teach at Emerson. Kathryn Ramey, a Roslindale resident, is a filmmaker and anthropologist. Jerald Walker, of Hingham, is a professor of creative writing and African American literature. His most recent book is “How to Make a Slave and Other Essays” (2020).

Two teach at Harvard. Stefanie Stantcheva, a Somerville resident, is an economist, focusing on tax policy. Lauren Williams, who lives in Cambridge, is professor of mathematics. Also a Cambridge resident is photographer Kristen Joy Emack.

Olufemi O. Vaughan, an Amherst resident, is chair of Black studies at Amherst College. Another Western Massachusetts recipient, Peter J. Filkins, is a poet and biographer. He lives in Cheshire and teaches at Brad College at Simon’s Rock.

Xin Zhang is professor of mechanical engineering at Boston University. She lives in Medford. Jyoti Puri, who heads the sociology department at Simmons University, lives in Lexington.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.