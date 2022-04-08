Alfonso Cuarón is bringing a series to Apple TV+

Alfonso Cuarón, who has won Oscars for directing “Roma” and “Gravity,” has a series coming to Apple TV+. Called “Disclaimer,” it stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Sacha Baron Cohen. It also features Kodi Smit-McPhee, who was recently up for an Oscar for his supporting work in “The Power of the Dog,” and Hoyeon from “Squid Game.”

The series, based on the novel by Renee Knight, is about a TV documentarian — Blanchett — whose discovers that a writer and widower — Kline — has written a novel in which she and her lifelong secrets are key parts. Cuarón is writing, directing, and executive producing the entire series.

Advertisement

Apple TV+ has continued to work hard at building a strong base of originals, with “Severance,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “Slow Horses,” “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest,” “For All Mankind,” “Little America,” and “The Afterparty.” No word on when “Disclaimer” will be available.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.