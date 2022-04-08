To have the Vijay Iyer Trio back in Boston? It’s music to our ears

We all know what happened between those two dates: The pandemic arrived and opportunities to perform live music became scarce. But the trio began touring Europe extensively late last year, and Thursday they returned locally for a riveting and free-flowing concert at ICA Boston.

That same month the trio recorded “Uneasy,” which would be released one year ago this week and go on to rank high on many critics’ lists for best jazz album of 2021.

Vijay Iyer last performed hereabouts with his then-new trio with the superlative bassist/composer Linda May Han Oh and his fellow MacArthur genius Tyshawn Sorey on drums in December 2019 at Oberon, the now shuttered Cambridge arts space that the American Repertory Theater plans to bring with it to a new home in Allston.

The trio’s recent time together seemed to enhance the musicians’ familiarity with one another without diminishing the musicians’ enthusiasm for their collaboration in the slightest.

Iyer introduced his bandmates and announced that they would be playing a mix of music from “Uneasy” and new repertoire they’d been assembling in preparation for recording a second album next month. Then he put his face mask back on and the three of them set to work.

The set began with Iyer making a slow piano prelude of the Robert Honstein composition “Orison,” and Oh and Sorey began easing their way into the first album’s title song in what proved a nearly continuous string of one piece gliding into another.

Oh’s calming, stately bass lead gave way to a more charged, piano-focused section on “Uneasy,” which then flowed into “Children of Flint.” The latter piece, also from the first album, featured each of the musicians in turn, Sorey stealthily introducing his drum solo by changing up the rhythm he was playing to accompany a simple line Iyer was repeating on piano before moving into far more vigorous drumming.

A brief pause was followed by a new Iyer work, “Tempest, which then segued seamlessly into a pair of covers: Thelonious Monk’s “Work” (which Iyer’s previous trio with Stephan Crump and Marcus Gilmore had recorded on the 2015 album “Break Stuff”) and Geri Allen’s hypnotic “Drummer’s Song,” which the current trio had featured on “Uneasy.”

Iyer took a break to name “Drummer’s Song” from the piano bench, and pointed out that the band had maneuvered through a series of trap doors between songs in getting to it. He noted that the band had begun expanding its repertoire at a summer concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, at a time when people hoped that the pandemic was ending.

The band then launched into some of that new music, working its way through three new originals en route to a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed,” whose ebullience retained the premature optimism from last summer. The set’s second half ended, as did the first album, with the Iyer tune “Entrustment.” It was exhilarating to have this marvelous trio back.

VIJAY IYER TRIO

At ICA Boston, Thursday