Pink Floyd releases first new song in nearly three decades for Ukraine

Now, Khlyvnyuk's a cappella performance has instrumental backing - by none other than the classic rock band Pink Floyd. To "raise funds and morale" for Ukraine, the band got together to record its first original track in nearly three decades, using Khlyvnyuk's Instagram performance as a sample.

Dressed in military fatigues with a rifle affixed to his body, Khlyvnyuk in a video posted to Instagram sings a somber, unaccompanied rendition of a 1914 Ukrainian protest song - "The Red Viburnum In The Meadow" - in a seemingly desolate Sofiyskaya Square in Kyiv.

Even after BoomBox frontman Andriy Khlyvnyuk ditched his United States tour and went back to his home country of Ukraine to fight the invading Russian army, he still managed to fit in a musical number.

The song, "Hey Hey Rise Up," was released Friday. The music video features the band playing over Khlyvnyuk's performance as images of the war and Ukrainian solidarity flash on the screen.

"We want to express our support for Ukraine and, in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become," Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour said in a statement Thursday.

The guitarist and vocalist said that he's known about BoomBox since 2015, when he played with the band in London. Khlyvnyuk was not there because of issues with his visa, Gilmour said, so he and the rest of BoomBox played Pink Floyd's classic "Wish You Were Here" for Khlyvnyuk.

When Gilmour saw Khlyvnyuk's February Instagram video, he got ahold of Khlyvnyuk, speaking to the rock-star-turned-fighter as he lay in a hospital bed in Kyiv, recovering from a shrapnel injury. "I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing," Gilmour said.

The result is "Hey Hey Rise Up." It is the first new original piece of music the band has recorded since the 1994 album "The Division Bell," and all of its proceeds will go toward humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.

Gilmour, who said he has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, has been outspoken against the war in Ukraine. In March, Pink Floyd pulled all the music it had recorded since 1987 from Russian and Belarusian music providers.

“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” Gilmour said Thursday.