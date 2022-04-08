Developers pitch hotel for quiet pocket of Back Bay

“The Project will provide much needed hotel space to address the swing needs of Boston, particularly from the commercial and office needs in the Back Bay area surrounding neighborhoods,” the developers wrote in the April 6 filing. “The ground floor will be enlivened with the design aesthetic with the building’s original facade along with increased activity from hotel guests and retail or restaurant patrons.”

H.N. Gorin Inc. and Masterworks Development Co. have proposed a 21-story, 300-room hotel at 39 Stanhope St. in Back Bay, now home of Red Lantern Restaurant & Lounge. The team first proposed the project in September 2019, and filed new documentation with the Boston Planning and Development Agency this week.

Developers behind a hotel project first proposed in fall 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the hospitality industry, have approached the city to pitch the project anew.

The developers consulted the Boston Landmarks Commission and the Boston Preservation Alliance on keeping the low-slung brick building’s 19th-century facade. They also note that the project is allowed within current zoning guidelines and, at up to 255 feet, “is well below the allowable height.”

The development would include space for restaurants on both the ground floor and rooftop, and would not have on-site parking.

The site, tucked on a side street near the Massachusetts Turnpike, is surrounded by a number of other large-scale real estate developments in various stages. Construction is well underway on the 35-story Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences on Trinity Place just a block to the west, while Skanska USA Commercial Development is planning an office tower at 380 Stuart St., basically alongside the Stanhope site What’s more, Boston Properties won BPDA approval in 2017 to build a 1.37 million-square-foot mixed-use project with three towers atop the MBTA Back Bay station, which sits just across Clarendon Street.

The developers did not specify when they expected construction to begin, if the project is approved, but they said it would take about two years to build.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.