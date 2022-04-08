Flagship’s Kaleido Biosciences shuts down, as more biotechs lay off staff

A few months after reports that Flagship Pioneering spinout Kaleido Biosciences slashed 30 percent of its workforce, the company said it is shutting down operations.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, all remaining employees at the Lexington-based company have been terminated.

Founded in 2015, Kaleido was a clinical-stage biotech company trying to harness bacteria, viruses, and fungi that make up the human microbiome to treat conditions ranging from allergies and diabetes to cancer and Parkinson’s disease. The company had an IPO in 2019 and employed 76 people at the end of 2021.