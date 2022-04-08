Flagship’s Kaleido Biosciences shuts down, as more biotechs lay off staff

A few months after reports that Flagship Pioneering spinout Kaleido Biosciences slashed 30 percent of its workforce, the company said it is shutting down operations.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, all remaining employees at the Lexington-based company have been terminated.
Founded in 2015, Kaleido was a clinical-stage biotech company trying to harness bacteria, viruses, and fungi that make up the human microbiome to treat conditions ranging from allergies and diabetes to cancer and Parkinson’s disease. The company had an IPO in 2019 and employed 76 people at the end of 2021.
Before Kaleido’s board of directors voted to shut down the company, it sought the advice of professional advisors, including an investment banker, to try to turn things around. The company said in the filing that “unfortunately the strategic process did not result in the identification of any viable transactions,” and that it had “limited remaining resources.”
Kaleido is part of a growing wave of biotechs that are stepping on the brakes, as the financial climate is making it more difficult for companies to secure funding and go public. Several other local firms, including Biogen, Bluebird Bio, and Akebia Therapeutics, have announced layoffs this year.
