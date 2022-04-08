fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: Have you filed a claim with the MBTA?

By Diti Kohli and Sean P. Murphy Globe Staff,Updated April 8, 2022, 1 hour ago
Investigators at the scene of a crash between two Green line T trains near 971 Commonwealth Ave. in July. Multiple riders were injured.Barry Chin/Globe Staff/file

Hannah Rosenberg was injured in a Green Line crash in July. She contacted the MBTA and its claims administrator, Tony Perez, multiple times, looking to be reimbursed for her $1,000 medical expenses, the Globe reported. But for months, Rosenberg heard nothing.

Now, the Globe wants to hear from people who have also dealt with the T — and Perez — after an accident in which the T was at fault. Have you filed a claim with the MBTA, and were you repaid quickly? Or did you, too, run into roadblocks with the reimbursement process?

Tell us in the survey.


