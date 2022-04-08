Tell us: Have you filed a claim with the MBTA?

Hannah Rosenberg was injured in a Green Line crash in July. She contacted the MBTA and its claims administrator, Tony Perez, multiple times, looking to be reimbursed for her $1,000 medical expenses, the Globe reported. But for months, Rosenberg heard nothing.

Now, the Globe wants to hear from people who have also dealt with the T — and Perez — after an accident in which the T was at fault. Have you filed a claim with the MBTA, and were you repaid quickly? Or did you, too, run into roadblocks with the reimbursement process?