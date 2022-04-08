Three more Starbucks are unionized, pushing the total to 13

The vote was close at one of the Rochester stores, with the union winning 13 to 11, while the other two stores favored the union by significant margins, according to vote counts confirmed by the union and the company. A Starbucks spokesman noted that turnout was relatively low at Thursday's elections, however, with only about half of eligible voters participating for one of the stores.

Workers United, a labor union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, announced Thursday afternoon that two stores in Rochester and another in Buffalo had voted in its favor, bringing the number of unionized company-owned stores to 13 out of almost 9,000. On Friday the National Labor Relations Board is tallying the results of three additional stores in Ithaca, N.Y., as well as one in Kansas.

Employees at three more Starbucks coffee shops in Upstate New York voted to unionize Thursday, delivering a string of wins for the nascent organization effort at one of America’s most ubiquitous coffee retailers.

The elections come at a time when organized labor is asserting itself as a combination of strong corporate profits, inflation, worker shortages, and pandemic-inflicted hardship has given them additional leverage.

Labor unions are hoping to capture the moment to expand their reach following decades of retrenchment. They have been pressing hard on contract negotiations, winning back long-lost benefits for their members amid a rash of strikes. And they are moving aggressively to organize non-union shops, filing dozens of petitions to unionize Starbucks coffee shops in at least 25 states.

Starbucks spokesmen and executives have said the company respects workers' right to organize but doesn't believe a union is necessary.

In response to a request for comment Friday, spokesman Reggie Borges referred to an earlier public letter in which Roseann Williams, the company’s executive vice president for North America, promised to bargain in good faith. “Our hope is that union representatives also come to the table with mutual good faith, respect, and positive intent,” Williams wrote.

The Seattle-based company’s progressive image has long set it apart from others in the food service industry, and it has sought to burnish its wage and benefits packages over the past year as the union effort gathered steam. In October the company announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by Summer 2022, while giving a 5 percent raise to those with two or more years of service.

Starbucks has responded to the worker unrest by reshaping its corporate finances, as longtime chief executive Howard Schultz returns to the job on an interim basis. It announced Monday that it would suspend stock buybacks and allow the company to "invest more profit into our people and our stores."

Union organizers, meanwhile, have accused the company of running a pressure campaign to prevent employees from organizing. The National Labor Relations Board recently brought a case against the company for allegedly retaliating against an employee who sought to organize her coffee shop in Phoenix. The employee, Laila Dalton, was later fired after recording a conversation with a manager and publicizing it.

In response, a company spokesperson said any employee’s interest in forming a union “does not exempt them from the standards we have always held,” implying she was reprimanded for other reasons.