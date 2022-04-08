Walmart to pay in-house truckers up to $110,000 in tight US job market

Walmart Inc. is ramping up pay for its truckers as the retailer seeks to shore up staffing amid a nationwide need for drivers.

In-house truck drivers will now be able to earn between $95,000 and $110,000 in their first year at the company, a Walmart spokeswoman said Thursday. At the high end, that’s 26% higher than the previous average for new drivers. Veterans of the Walmart Private Fleet can earn even more, the company said in a statement.

Walmart is boosting efforts to attract and retain truckers as employers across the country struggle to keep 18-wheelers rolling. The U.S. has a shortage of 80,000 drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations. Walmart, which employs about 12,000 truck drivers, had to hire 7,000 over the last two years, including a record 4,500 in 2021, the spokeswoman said.