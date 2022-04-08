Mark Wahlberg reportedly puts his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $87.5 million

The 30,500-square-foot mega-mansion, designed by architect-to-the-stars Richard Landry , boasts 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a guest house, a spacious home theater, and a basketball court — with a Celtics insignia at its center, of course.

Actor-producer Mark Wahlberg has reportedly put his mammoth Beverly Hills compound up for sale , asking a cool $87.5 million for the sumptuous spread.

Located in the exclusive gated community of North Beverly Park — where A-listers like Denzel Washington and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are neighbors — the 6.2-acre French Chateau-style estate also boasts a wine cellar, a wood-paneled library, and at least one closet that looks to be set aside just for sneakers.

Advertisement

The property’s listing agent, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, did not return multiple message from the Globe Thursday.

Wahlberg, the Dorchester native whose business interests include movie and television production, a fitness franchise, even auto dealerships, has also made his home into the ultimate workout space. There’s an enormous glass-enclosed home gym, a 5-hole golf course, a skate park, and giant grotto pool.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Though the opulence of the house is front and center — did we mention the grand circular driveway, tennis court, fountains and lush gardens? — some personal touches also come through in photographs of the home. If you take a close look at some of the pictures on the Westside Estate Agency website, you can spot some sweet Wahlberg family photos, and in one grand bedroom, there are monogrammed “M” and “R” pillows — presumably for Wahlberg and his wife, model Rhea Durham (the couple have four children).

Wahlberg’s adventures in real estate come just a week before his latest film, “Father Stu,” hits theaters on April 13. Wahlberg made a visit home to Massachusetts this week, attending a screening of the film at the AMC Boston Common on April 5.

Advertisement

If the nearly $90 million price tag of Wahlberg’s estate doesn’t faze you, you still might not want to get your hopes up. According to the listing, the house will be shown to “pre-qualified clients only.” Those lucky few are sure to be a funky bunch, indeed.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com