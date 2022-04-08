Weddings have ruined my friendships

Q. I was part of a trio. My two best friends are a guy and a girl, and both are getting married this summer. One to a fantastic guy and the other to what he considers the American dream. I’ve bought the engagement presents and tried to be supportive, but they’ve been very condescending. Saying things like “he should just marry you” about my partner. My partner and I are very serious and bought a house last summer. We’ve also been living together the longest. We simply aren’t ready for marriage.

Fast forward to the bridal shower for my female friend. I spent months planning it and making it happen. At a meeting with her mom the week before the shower, she made a comment that was along the lines of “we’ll see how I like it.” I snapped and said we’ve spent a lot of time, money, and effort on this shower. Then she said I shouldn’t be passive-aggressive about money.

I complained to my guy friend about this and he said I “shouldn’t say anything negative to people getting married.” Then he took the moment to tell me I “needed to stop saying his guest list stressed me out and was motivating me to lose weight.” Then he told me, oh, by the way, we’re having a groom’s party but we only want people who are fun, jell well together, and are supportive. I told him I need space and hung up in tears.

He tried to talk, but I wasn’t ready after being rejected — and told I’m not fun. The bridal shower happened with us not talking, and the bride yelled at me for ruining her week and what is supposed to be a year about celebrating them. I yelled at her for not saying thank you about the bridal shower.

I got what are essentially breakup texts from both of them and I’m not really sure what to do now.

Are weddings always this dramatic?

NO FUN

A. A lot of weddings are this dramatic. They can make close friends and family unrecognizable to each other.

I wish weddings didn’t deal in hierarchies of friendships because no matter how close I am with the people in my life, I’m terrible at planning wedding events. This is probably why, when I was younger and a lot of my friends were getting married, I was the last bridesmaid following the pack, or I’d get asked to read a poem.

Honestly, by the end of that wedding wave, I knew how to say no to bigger requests — when to admit, “Actually, I’m not the best person to stand by you in this particular way.” I realized that sometimes it’s wonderful not to be invited to something that a good friend knows you won’t like. (Your guy friend’s delivery could use some work, of course.)

Had you written to me before all of this, I might have told you that yes, signing on to be the “best” anything often means nodding and smiling as you spend money and think, “Wait, what is happening here?” It’s a lot of shaking hands and sucking it up, even when you don’t feel like it. Sometimes the tradition of it all results in a lack of gratitude.

I’m not saying that excuses all bad behavior and that you should apologize and ignore you own feelings. For now, give yourself some space to see how you feel. If it seems right, you can send your friends notes saying that as much as you’ve wanted to celebrate their experiences, you might not be the best ambassador at weddings — and now you all know! Ask for a reset and some empathy. Get through these weddings and see what normal looks like. Maybe it’ll go back to what it was.

No matter what, don’t let anybody shame you for being self-aware about what marriage means to you. It’s a presumptuous thing to tell someone to just get married. If you’re feeling a bit passive-aggressive about that — and a bit unseen — I don’t blame you. That’s something to talk about on the other side of all this, if you can get there.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You have a choice when it comes to being part of other people’s weddings: 1.) Keep your mouth shut and do what they ask. 2.) Keep your mouth shut and decline the invitation to participate with the wedding party.

PMCD101





After the texts, you don’t know what to do? I think a written apology to the mother of the bride first. Then I would call each of your friends and apologize to them as well. Express your desire for them to be happy. Make no excuse for your behavior. Stop complaining to everyone about everyone around you. Learn how to be happy in life without complaining to everyone about everything.

42GIANTS





I don’t think you did anything wrong. Also, you are probably better off without those two!

REDSOXPATRIOTSYFAN





If your two friends have broken up with you, then just let it lie. If they are the only two friends you have in the whole world, it’s time to get some new friends.

HARRISBSTONE





Some weddings are this dramatic, especially when the brides and grooms expect the entire year to be about them. I would consider yourself lucky to be rid of [them].

WIZEN





This will not be a popular comment but here goes: Why is all of this about YOU? Your two friends are getting married; it’s their special time, not yours. If you didn’t want to be involved you should have declined nicely in the first place. But yelling at the bride because she didn’t say thank you? Snapping at the mother of the bride? Then kvetching about it to the other pal? Do yourself and them a favor and skip the weddings. If you go, you know you’ll get drunk, make a scene, and turn their fabulous celebrations into a hot mess with you starring as the drama queen (or king?). Leave them be — you three are clearly toxic together.

HIKERGALNH128

