Blind date: ‘Not everyone is comfortable with sharing plates’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: At the beach or on vacation exploring

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: A walk or bike ride, then dinner with friends

CARLA C.: 59 / grant writer

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Either playing tennis, hiking, or dancing

HER PERFECT MATE: Someone with a caring heart who is concerned about social justice

6 P.M. THE COLONEL BLACKINTON INN, ATTLEBORO

DO OVER

Greg I had read previous Cupid articles [with] interesting outcomes, so why not?

Advertisement

Carla I wasn’t meeting many men online, so I thought, Why not try this? Either way, I would have a good story.

Greg I showered, shaved, and wore comfortable clothes.

Carla It was a nice day, so I did a little gardening and watched a Red Sox spring training game (they won!).

Greg I was calm and had heard so many positives about the restaurant.

Carla I felt excited for the date, as it had been rescheduled a couple times.

Greg After two previous cancellations due to weather and travel schedule, we were both on time.

Carla The hostess sat me in a booth with a window when I arrived, so I actually saw him come in.

Greg She was pretty and had a nice smile. She seemed calm and assertive.

Carla Greg was tall, which I liked, with nice eyes and eyeglasses to frame them. He seemed calm and comfortable, and very approachable.

SECOND CHANCES

Greg We talked about work, traveling, and educational backgrounds. We both work for higher-ed institutions.

Carla Early on, we learned that we both worked for public state universities, which gave us a lot to talk about. We even belong to the same union. Topics ranged from what we like to do (travel, watch sports) and places that we have been. The conversation never lagged.

Advertisement

Greg She is close to family and enjoys traveling, reading, hiking, and kayaking. Carla wants to do more traveling and asked about my adventures (professionally and personally) around the globe.

Carla We both were interested in the same two dishes: salmon with glazed walnuts and veal and eggplant parmesan, so we split them. Not everyone is comfortable with sharing plates, but he didn’t hesitate.

Greg She had a glass of wine and I had a gin and tonic. Service was great. The food was plentiful — we both took [home] leftovers.

Carla We had so many things in common, including both of us having run for and lost our respective school committees. Unlike me, he tried again and won, so kudos to him.

Greg I was very comfortable, it appeared she was too. As the date went on, I became even more comfortable.

Carla We had a lot in common; I can understand why we were matched. His body language told me he was interested, which was a nice sign. He told me that I was pretty, which made me blush.

LUCKING OUT

Greg As we were concluding, we asked: What next? We exchanged numbers and set a future date night.

Carla We walked out together. By coincidence, his car was parked right next to mine.

Greg [There was a] goodbye kiss in the parking lot.

Carla I don’t kiss and tell.

Advertisement

Greg Yes, we are planning on another date.

Carla Absolutely.

POST-MORTEM

Greg / A

Carla / A-

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.



