Five things to do in and around Boston, April 11-24

EDITOR’S NOTE: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on April 24.

Travis Alabanza explores the impact of transphobia in Burgerz, which tells the story of an incident in which a hamburger was thrown at them. Presented by ArtsEmerson, the unsettling yet comedic show tells of transgender survival, and of addressing complicity. Times vary. $60, with discounts for seniors and students. Ages 14+. artsemerson.org

April 16-17

Bruins ‘n’ Bunnies

Have some Easter fun at Hub Hall, located near TD Garden. Stop by Saturday to meet Bruins mascot Blades ahead of the 12:30 p.m. Bruins game, or Sunday for free photos with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2:30 p.m. There will also be Easter egg hunts and other activities. hubhallboston.com

Opens April 19

Sweet Harmonies

The Temptations’ music is front and center in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, a retelling of the group’s journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s directed and choreographed by Tony Award winners. Runs through May 1. Times vary. Tickets from $45. boston.broadway.com

April 23

Monster Motorbikes

Gear up for the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, which returns to Gillette Stadium. A FanFest event starts at 8 a.m., featuring exhibitions, photo opportunities, food, and more. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. Supercross tickets from $15. FanFest tickets cost an additional $15. supercrosslive.com

April 23

Counting Sheep

Kick off spring at the 35th annual Sheepshearing Festival at Gore Place in Waltham. The festival features shearing and herding demonstrations as well as hands-on activities for kids and adults, historic reenactors, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $20, free for kids 12 and under and Gore Place members. goreplace.org

