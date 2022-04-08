Five things to do in and around Boston, April 11-24

EDITOR’S NOTE: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on April 24.
April 13-24
Reclamation Story
Travis Alabanza explores the impact of transphobia in Burgerz, which tells the story of an incident in which a hamburger was thrown at them. Presented by ArtsEmerson, the unsettling yet comedic show tells of transgender survival, and of addressing complicity. Times vary. $60, with discounts for seniors and students. Ages 14+. artsemerson.org
April 16-17
Bruins ‘n’ Bunnies
Have some Easter fun at Hub Hall, located near TD Garden. Stop by Saturday to meet Bruins mascot Blades ahead of the 12:30 p.m. Bruins game, or Sunday for free photos with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2:30 p.m. There will also be Easter egg hunts and other activities. hubhallboston.com
Opens April 19
Sweet Harmonies
The Temptations’ music is front and center in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, a retelling of the group’s journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s directed and choreographed by Tony Award winners. Runs through May 1. Times vary. Tickets from $45. boston.broadway.com
April 23
Monster Motorbikes
Gear up for the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, which returns to Gillette Stadium. A FanFest event starts at 8 a.m., featuring exhibitions, photo opportunities, food, and more. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. Supercross tickets from $15. FanFest tickets cost an additional $15. supercrosslive.com
April 23
Counting Sheep
Kick off spring at the 35th annual Sheepshearing Festival at Gore Place in Waltham. The festival features shearing and herding demonstrations as well as hands-on activities for kids and adults, historic reenactors, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $20, free for kids 12 and under and Gore Place members. goreplace.org
