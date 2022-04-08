Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

“The Ethnic Studies Effect” (February 20) quotes Holyoke’s chief of schools: “‘There’s an overt political value system that becomes the water kids swim in’ in ethnic studies class, Mahoney says.” Hm. There’s a covert, and sometimes overt, political value system that kids swim in outside of ethnic studies classes, a system that says white people, males, Christians must have most of the power in this country because they’re somehow better than other people. I’m glad that ethnic studies classes are providing a bit of a counterweight, even if only for a few students.

Concord

Students at Holyoke High are “encouraged . . . to express thoughts about their racial, ethnic, and gender identities.” I hope “encouraged” does not mean pressured, let alone required. Some high school students may value their emotional privacy too much to want to discuss personal feelings. When San Francisco teacher David Ko asks his students to “make their own Life Slides to introduce themselves and write oral histories,” is this exercise optional or compulsory? The piece also discusses the conflict over how to teach about Israel and the Palestinians. Why not stage a debate between two guest speakers, one on each side, to further the goal of having students “become responsible, participating citizens who can make up their own minds”?

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence

What is the goal of this? What brings us together is so much more important than our superficial differences.

The idea that courses of this kind engage students rings true to me. I work with high school students as a college consultant and have noticed students of all academic levels and a range of ethnic backgrounds who have taken social justice courses (which cover themes similar to ethnic studies) are excited about what they are learning in a transformative way. They can relate to the content. These students also have much more to write about in their college applications and seem more excited about learning.

JoanCasey

When they are done with this, can they teach math?

Pet Peeves

Connections author Francie Lin and her family should be applauded for keeping and loving Rose, the hard-to-love cat, as per the wishes of her prior owner, who could no longer keep her (“And Then There Is Rose,” February 20). It is disappointing when we don’t get the love, entertainment, or whatever we desire from a pet, but it is so nice to see when people love those pets and never give up on them.

Anne Holton

Plymouth

In my experience, cats are rarely as sociable as dogs. Also, some cats prefer a kindly man over any cat lady, however well intentioned. My guess is that the little tabby would be less stressed and happier as an only pet in a quiet home with a male again. I hope the writer will work with an adoption counselor to find such a match — and another loving commitment.

Martha McGowan

Lowell

Touching, beautiful, heart-warming story about a cat who needed a home, time, patience, and love to blossom! I had a “Rose” as well — three families brought her back to the shelter because she wasn’t cuddly and couldn’t adjust. After six weeks of patience, quiet, and having her own safe room with a baby gate at the door, she slowly settled down and acclimated, jumping over the gate to join my other cat. Now, two years later, they are still living happily ever after!

Peg Liberty

Middleborough

I brought my cat home six years ago. Autumn is not friendly and hates being picked up — and don’t pet her on her back or tail. She used to bite and scratch. She no longer does these things. I let her come to me for what I call “loves and hugs.” She will sit on my lap while I pet her on top of her head, under her chin, and behind her ears. I’m happy to have her, but I do not think anyone could put up with her, especially children. I won’t give her up. She and Rose have a happy, warm home with loves and hugs.

Ginnie Mayhew

Newton

I totally understand about loving an “unlovable” cat. Our most challenging cat was Trapper, who we found huddled by our warm car engine as a kitten. Thankfully we heard his mews before starting the car! He had many issues. We had him into his crotchety old age. Still miss him and all of his quirks.

Jill Farber

Marietta, Georgia

I enjoyed Francie Lin’s brief reverie on her cat Rose so much so that I subscribed. Living now so far from my former north of Boston home, in a place where feral cats run amok (despite attempts by coyotes and occasional packs of dogs to eliminate them), I have taken in too many abandoned kittens. As my daughter observed, crazy cat ladies are made when a generous heart meets an unmet feline need. There are so many who take in animals, which we should all recognize as a decade-plus responsibility, only to abandon them when things get messy or stressful. It did my heart good to read of another human who understands that taking an animal into your home means acting with love, till death do you part, even when you might not feel it.

Pamela Jane Leman

Las Cruces, New Mexico

