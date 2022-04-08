For sale: Homes on cul-de-sacs, in Hyde Park and Wellesley

LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $432,500 in 2016

PROS This 1964 split-level sits at the end of a cul-de-sac near the Milton line and the Blue Hills Reservation. Enter into the open main level, where a living area at left has a fireplace and a bay window. Sliders off the dining area open to a deck overlooking a spacious, fenced backyard. The plank-tiled kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and white Shaker-style cabinets. Up a few steps, you’ll find three bedrooms with hardwood floors and an updated bath. Downstairs, there’s a family room and a bath with shower stall; further down, in the basement, find an office, laundry room, and garage access. Recent updates include a new roof and Navien heat and hot water system. CONS Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are excluded from sale.

The living room of 15 Prospect Circle, Hyde Park. Handout photo

Jack Girvan, Realty One Group More, 617-913-7573, mybostonrealtors@gmail.com

$1,049,900

20 SAUNDERS TERRACE / WELLESLEY

The exterior of 20 Saunders Terrace, Wellesley. Handout photo

SQUARE FEET 1,452

LOT SIZE 0.45 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $91,000 in 1980

PROS Set on almost half an acre at the end of a quiet circle, this 1926 Dutch Colonial is a short walk from the shops and bustle of Wellesley Center. Enter through a mostly enclosed portico, and French doors to the right of the foyer open to a living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and adjacent sunroom or office. Left of the foyer is the dining room, with a covered patio off one side. The roomy kitchen has a side door down to the driveway and expansive backyard. Upstairs, find an older bath and three carpeted bedrooms — the largest with a private half bath. A walk-up attic offers expansion potential, while the basement holds laundry and garage access. CONS Baths and kitchen could use updates.

The living room at 20 Saunders Terrace, Wellesley. Handout photo

Meg Steere, BHHS Commonwealth, 617-877-0509, steerehomes.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.