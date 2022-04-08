For sale: Homes on cul-de-sacs, in Hyde Park and Wellesley

$650,000
15 PROSPECT CIRCLE / HYDE PARK
SQUARE FEET 1,676
LOT SIZE 0.15 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $432,500 in 2016
PROS This 1964 split-level sits at the end of a cul-de-sac near the Milton line and the Blue Hills Reservation. Enter into the open main level, where a living area at left has a fireplace and a bay window. Sliders off the dining area open to a deck overlooking a spacious, fenced backyard. The plank-tiled kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and white Shaker-style cabinets. Up a few steps, you’ll find three bedrooms with hardwood floors and an updated bath. Downstairs, there’s a family room and a bath with shower stall; further down, in the basement, find an office, laundry room, and garage access. Recent updates include a new roof and Navien heat and hot water system. CONS Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are excluded from sale.
Jack Girvan, Realty One Group More, 617-913-7573, mybostonrealtors@gmail.com
Advertisement
$1,049,900
20 SAUNDERS TERRACE / WELLESLEY
SQUARE FEET 1,452
LOT SIZE 0.45 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5
LAST SOLD FOR $91,000 in 1980
PROS Set on almost half an acre at the end of a quiet circle, this 1926 Dutch Colonial is a short walk from the shops and bustle of Wellesley Center. Enter through a mostly enclosed portico, and French doors to the right of the foyer open to a living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and adjacent sunroom or office. Left of the foyer is the dining room, with a covered patio off one side. The roomy kitchen has a side door down to the driveway and expansive backyard. Upstairs, find an older bath and three carpeted bedrooms — the largest with a private half bath. A walk-up attic offers expansion potential, while the basement holds laundry and garage access. CONS Baths and kitchen could use updates.
Advertisement
Meg Steere, BHHS Commonwealth, 617-877-0509, steerehomes.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.