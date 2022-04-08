This couple found interior design inspiration in their Hindu wedding celebrations

1 Hochman dragged the guest room rug into this space when she discovered it featured the same colors as the pillows. She also appropriated a hammered metal table from another room and purchased a second in a different shape.

Donna Hochman’s clients asked her to turn the mezzanine in their Arlington home into a colorful destination inspired by their sangeet, a celebration that takes place in the week before a Hindu wedding. “I love the beautiful, colored silks in their wedding photos, so I started by collecting fabrics,” says Hochman, founder of Distinctive Interiors. When the clients showed her a closetful of festive Indian garments, Hochman begged them to let her incorporate one into the mix. “The pink pillows made from the husband’s jacket are the crown jewels,” she says.

Advertisement

2 A custom velvet mattress cover helped turn the Indonesian daybed from World Market into the room’s main attraction. “The fuchsia velvet satisfied her desire to use pink upstairs,” Hochman notes.

3 Custom paisley, dotted, and solid pillows with sheen supplement the trio of pink and gold embroidered pillows made from the husband’s jacket.

4 The walls and trim are Benjamin Moore White Dove, a warm white that is bright but not harsh in the sun. Hochman skipped the drapery in favor of celebrating the arched window.

5 The designer punched up the bookcase backs by painting some in aqua and others in metallic gold. “We used aqua throughout the house, so it made sense to carry it through,” she says.

6 Hochman based the built-ins on a bookcase she admired at a hotel bar in Tel Aviv. “Their daybed was too small for the space, so we flanked the windows with shelving,” she says.





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.