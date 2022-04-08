Allegations of racism roil UMass Boston campus, new dean

And that tension boiled over earlier this year, exposing the strain between faculty and administrators of color and supposedly progressive campus activists whose behavior they sometimes find insensitive.

The appointment of King-Meadows — one of the campus’s few Black male leaders — hadn’t sat well with a faction of the faculty, which had its own candidate for the post.

After Tyson King-Meadows arrived as a new dean at the University of Massachusetts Boston last year, it didn’t take him long to run headlong into the school’s notoriously contentious campus politics.

In the case of King-Meadows, this reckoning came in February at a Faculty Senate meeting. King-Meadows, the dean of liberal arts, had been named to chair the search for a new dean of education. (Deans are routinely tapped to head search committees for other deans.)

But Jeffrey Melnick, a professor of American studies, publicly questioned whether King-Meadows was up to the task. According to minutes from the meeting, Melnick told him that the faculty had not “worked out the feelings about the search” that had resulted in his hiring. He also told King-Meadows — who was sitting right there — that he “had not had the opportunity to build good will.”

This public dressing-down immediately ignited a campus controversy. One group of professors circulated a lengthy letter defending King-Meadows.

Meanwhile University Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco sent out a campuswide missive strongly denouncing the questioning as “racially-charged” as well.

“There is no room for this behavior on our highly diverse campus, especially one that aspires to be the leading antiracist, health-promoting public research university,” he wrote. “We stand in solidarity with Dean King-Meadows and all our African American and Black colleagues at the university. And let us be perfectly clear: We have full confidence in Dean King-Meadows to lead this search.”

To unpack all this, it’s important to understand a couple of things.

UMass Boston has a long history of friction between faculty and senior campus leadership. Also, while different groups will debate whether race plays some role or no role in these battles, this isn’t the first time Black managers have been savaged by UMB faculty members.

Three years ago, three finalists for the vacant chancellor post — two of them Black — all withdrew after being blasted as “unqualified” by the faculty council after campus interviews with faculty and students. They were all well qualified for the job, but the damage to their reputations was done.

At that time, Henry Thomas, a Black member of the UMass Board of Trustees and an active member of that search, pulled no punches in openly denouncing the faculty activists who had led the change.

“We find it particularly appalling that a faculty council representing a majority-minority campus but lacking a single African-American member would visit such disrespect and calumny on one of the country’s few African-American sitting college presidents, a top African-American female university leader and an academic administrator from an institution that graduates more African-Americans than any college or university in the country,” Thomas wrote then, referring to the finalists who had been disparaged. “The unprofessional conduct of a small segment of the UMass Boston community is unconscionable and disrespectful and the misrepresentation of the candidates’ qualifications and capabilities is nothing less than shameful and mean spirited.”

Faculty members have stated that they are advocating for “shared governance” — that is, that they should be equal partners in the governance of the college.

That sounds like a reasonable position — if you savor these kinds of collisions. But imagine being a new Black dean denounced in an open meeting by professors whose main beef is that you were appointed over one of their colleagues.

Would you feel welcome? Would you want to stay in Boston?

King-Meadows did not respond to my request for an interview. (Neither did Melnick.) But it’s not hard to believe the speculation that he is seriously wondering if his decision to come to Boston was an unsound one.

Maybe we’re just supposed to consider the unearned wounds to his reputation collateral damage in a righteous fight for power-sharing.

But people who claim to support the idea of equity, who claim to care about representation, must know — and do — better than this.

Professors at UMass Boston love to talk about how much they care about the Black and brown students who form the heart of their campus.

But you can’t square that with treating a Black dean like he has no right to be there.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.