Allston man arraigned on animal cruelty charges after beating a puppy

Hollis was arraigned on April 1 on two counts of animal cruelty at the Brighton Division of the Boston Municipal Court, the statement said.

Zodus Hollis, 42, of Allston allegedly beat a pit bull puppy so severely the dog was treated for broken bones and skin injuries, prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

For the second time in less than a month, a man has been charged with animal cruelty in a Boston neighborhood, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

He was released and ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from all domestic animals, stay away and have no contact with any witnesses and remain alcohol-and drug-free until the case is resolved.

Hollis is due to return to court on May 27, the office said.

Francis Sacco, Hollis’ attorney, said in a brief phone interview Friday evening that he just received the case and is waiting on evidence from the state. But “[Hollis] does maintain his innocence on the case, and he’s looking forward to his day in court,” Sacco said.

The alleged abuse occurred in January at Hollis’ unit at a Glenville Avenue apartment building, according to prosecutors.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Law Enforcement Department received a call from a witness who heard loud bangs and a puppy shrieking from Hollis’ apartment on Jan. 7, the statement said.

Boston police visited the apartment and found a young pit bull with an injured hind leg, the statement said. The dog was taken to an MSPCA care and adoption center, and a veterinarian found a bone fracture in on his left leg, other fractures and injuries on his skin.

The puppy was beaten at least twice over at least a week, as shown by the nature of his injuries, the office said.

“I know the joy our dog has brought to my family, and how important pets are to so many in our society,” Hayden said in the statement. “It’s cases like this that make me grateful we have laws allowing us to hold accountable those who would treat any pet with such cruelty.”

This was also the second animal cruelty case in the county in the last month, the office said.

A Dorchester man was arraigned after a March 14 arrest on one count of animal abuse after videos showed the man strangling a dog, throwing the dog into a dryer and turning it on while yelling profanities.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.