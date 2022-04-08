‘Anyone know how to get a turkey out of the house?’: A fowl ran afoul in this Newton resident’s house.

But when she walked into her adjacent family room on the bottom floor that day, she was greeted by a strange intruder: a large turkey roosting near a picture window in her ranch-style home.

She closed them and proceeded to go about her day, getting some chores done downstairs without a second thought.

Lisa Spencer returned home from a walk around her Newton neighborhood Thursday morning and noticed that her garage doors, and a door that leads into her basement area, had been left open by people who have been helping her haul out wanted items.

“It’s like your life is going by in slow motion, and I’m thinking, ‘There is a turkey on my windowsill. There’s a turkey on my windowsill,’” said Spencer, 63. “Who finds a turkey in their house?”

On Thursday, Spencer posted a video of the startling encounter to Facebook. In the roughly 30-second clip, the bird can be seen facing the large window above her white couch as it searches for a way to get back outside.

“Ok so I had a turkey in my house,” Spencer can be heard saying. “I have no idea how he got in here, or how to get him out.”

As her video drew chuckles online, Spencer said Friday that her first instinct was to call the police to see if someone could come and wrangle the fowl. (She kept telling them it wasn’t a prank). But the dispatcher said they didn’t have anyone from Animal Control they could send.

Next she called her daughter, who gave her the number to a company that told her it would cost about $450 to remove the unwanted visitor.

That seemed like a lot, so Spencer took matters into her own hands.

“I opened up another door from the family room to the patio,” she said. “And after much encouragement, it finally walked out on its own.”

She quickly slammed the door behind it.

Spencer said she hadn’t been down in her family room since Tuesday — when her helpers were last there — so she wasn’t sure how long the bird might have been wandering around before they crossed paths.

“I didn’t really hear him at first,” she said. “I was doing things in the laundry room, and other areas. And when I walked out into the family room to go up the staircase to my upper level, that’s when I saw him.”

There are a lot of turkeys in her neighborhood, so it wasn’t too surprising to see one in her neck of the woods. But she certainly didn’t expect to see one inside.

“They particularly love my property,” said Spencer, a custom invitations designer. “They are usually walking around in gangs on my front lawn. Fortunately, he was the only one who made himself at home.”

Although she managed to get the turkey out of her house safely on her own, it didn’t happen without some complications.

Spencer said the flustered bird flew around for a bit, and at one point smashed into the the large picture window, leaving a “big” crack.

“It didn’t shatter it, thank God,” she said. “But the bird was so big, it didn’t even faze him. He wasn’t walking around stumbling or anything.”

The turkey also left her some “presents,” she said, that were sprinkled throughout the downstairs space.

Advertisement

“Poop everywhere,” Spencer wrote in a comment below her Facebook video, when someone asked if there was a lot of damage. “Every time it flew it pooped lol.”

In terms of local turkey run-ins, Spencer largely lucked out. There have been no shortage of confrontations with the boisterous birds that have seemingly taken over many suburban neighborhoods.

In 2020, a wild turkey smashed through a bedroom window on the second floor of a home in Saugus, leaving it so badly injured that it had to be euthanized.

Five years earlier, a turkey came crashing through the windshield of a truck on Route 6 in Brewster. The driver suffered minor cuts from the glass, police said.

Then there have been the street confrontations, including the confrontational turkey that roamed the streets of Hyde Park two years ago, pecking at cars and passersby, and the infamous rafter of birds in 2019 who surrounded a pregnant Cambridge woman out for a stroll.

Most people who live in and around Boston have a wild turkey story to tell. One person is even embarking on a documentary about those tales.

For Spencer, she’s just glad her encounter ended without too much trouble.

“This was just crazy,” she said, laughing.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.