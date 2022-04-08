Best things to do in RI this week: April 8-15

Newport’s Restaurant Week keeps rolling now through April 10 and the menus are lit. Example: Scales & Shells offers a $55 three-course prix fixe — think shrimp rolls with sweet chili dipping sauce, pine nut crusted oysters, grilled red snapper with red onion marmalade, swordfish puttanesca over linguine, and dark chocolate sea salt gelato. Meanwhile, Rivers & Rhodes offers a $40 three-course deal; perhaps grilled Guinness cider wings, Bavarian soft pretzels with warm pimento cheese; cherrywood-smoked pork tenderloin with sweet sour peppers, green apple, rendered bacon. For dessert? Mini churros with dark chocolate ganache, dulce leche; or caramelized apple beignets. #FoodiesParadise. All the deets and more deals here .

As the ol’ tale goes: ‘Twas the week before Easter and all through Rhode Island, eggs were hidden and kids were smiling… smilin d ?… Close enough. Yup, eggs are hidden all over Ocean State this weekend, plus daffodil-tour bike rides, oyster farm tours, an Easter Market, the Temptations musical, Marc Maron, food trucks and more. #SpringHasSprungInThe401.

GETTIN’ DAFFY WITH IT

Advertisement

After you nosh your way through Newport, take in the daffodils — all 1.2 million of ‘em. Yup, Newport is celebrating April by going daffy for daffodils with “Newport’s Daffodil Days.” This week’s fun includes “Tour Des Jonquilles,” a gentle 3-mile bike ride designed to take in the million flowers. Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and “don your daffiest gear” for prizes. You can also take the self-guided ride anytime. April 9, 9:30 a.m. from Touro Park, finish at Ballard Park.

Oh, and the Easter Bunny is getting in on the fun. Hop down to Long Wharf to meet E.B. himself for photos, crafts, games and fun. April 10, 1-3 p.m. The Shops at Long Wharf.

RHODE ISLAND BLACK FILM FEST

The 5th Annual Rhode Island Black Film Festival will screen shorts and feature-length films at the CIC Building in Providence April 8, and at Johnson & Wales Xavier Hall April 9, according to their website. This year’s theme: “Environmental Justice In A Climate Of Change.” Details here.

Advertisement

EGG HUNTS AND EASTER BUNNY POP-UPS

That big rabbit is hopping all over Rhody this weekend — and hiding eggs everywhere he goes. So many, in fact, that listing them all would take up the rest of this column. Some highlights.

E.B pops in Riverside for BridgePointe’s Egg Hunt & Family Festival April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids will hunt for eggs, jump in a bounce house, plus crafts and games. Free. Must register online. Grassy Plains Park, 145 Estrell Drive, Riverside. Details here

register ) and at Pierce Field Playground & Field on Mercer Street in East Providence ( register .) BridgePointe’s other fests — same activities, same day and time, same famous rabbit — will also take place at Burr’s Hill Park, 540 Water St., Warren ( here ) and at Pierce Field Playground & Field on Mercer Street in East Providence ( here .)

April 9. Free. Must register. 489a Old Coach Road, Charlestown. Details here and here . BYOB (Basket, that is) to the Easter Egg Hunt at the Charlestown Rathskeller. Check-in at 10:30; the hunt starts at 11 a.m., with an outside bar and coffee station for grown-ups.

Free, but egg-hunters as asked to RSVP. 159 Lewis Farm Road, Coventry. Details here and here . Serendipity Farm in Coventry is hiding the eggs in a 3-acre meadow April 9. I’m intrigued by this. According to event info: “Participants are asked to bring a dozen filled eggs, and will leave with a dozen filled eggs. Weather permitting we’ll make a fire, and visit baby animals after the hunt. Feel free to bring lunch, BYOB.”

Register for a time-slot. $5, separate from zoo admission. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here and here. BYOC (camera) for photos with Easter Bunny at Roger Williams Park Zoo April 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hunt for eggs at the Bristol VFW at 10 a.m. on April 9. 850 Hope St. Details here.

$8 per child. 677 Great Road, Lincoln. Details here. Lincoln hosts an “Easter Egg Roll” April 9. According to the event info, Lincoln’s one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse, “also known as the Hot Potato School” (Interest = piqued already) hosts a “traditional egg roll” race. “The schoolhouse docents, dressed in period attire, will demonstrate how to dye eggs the old-fashioned way” and make “a simple-weave basket.” Love it.

SPRINGTIME SCAVENGER HUNT

Meanwhile, Norman Bird Sanctuary will have families looking for nature’s signs of spring in a scavenger hunt. As it turns out, real eggs aren’t neon pink with Hershey’s kisses inside them. Huh. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with story times at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Non-member child $7; one free adult per child. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

WILL DAILEY

Eight-time Boston Music Award winner and two-time New England Music Award winner Will Dailey brings his songwriting chops to Askew April 9. His latest, “Golden Walker,” is a poppy folk-rocker. Rounding out the bill: The Quahogs and Bonsai Trees. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $12 advance; $15 door. 150 Chestnut St. Providence. Details here.

OYSTER FARM TOUR

OK, this looks fascinating. If you’ve ever ordered oysters at a New England restaurants, you’ve likely seen Matunuck Oysters on the menu. How did they end up on your plate? Learn how as you tour the oyster farm. (Do they grow up from the ground like corn? Underground like carrots? Do you rake them? Pluck them? Scoop them? Shhh. Don’t tell me. I can’t wait to find out.)

Advertisement

Tours begin at Matunuck Oyster Bar with a discussion about aquaculture and fisheries. Guests then visit the shellfish farm in Potter Pond and see various species of shellfish in various stages of growth. #ShuckIt. $25 per person. April 10, 10 a.m. 629 Succotash Road, South Kingstown. Rain or shine. Details here.

TIVERTON’S EASTER MARKET

Tiverton’s Farmers Market hosts an Easter Pop-up Market April 10 with some 50 vendors. Think local crabs and scallops, vegan donuts, cakes and breads, microgreens, local herbs and plants, hand-made pottery, handmade balms, tinctures, and dog cookies; eggs, candles, ceramics, jewelry and more. Plus kids activities and live music. Check here for a sense of vibe. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium, 10 Quintal Drive. Details here.

STILL TIME TO CATCH THREE PLAYS

No FOMO here, Rhody theater-goers:

Tickets from $65. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here . “Dear Evan Hansen” — winner of six Tonys and a Grammy, to boot — plays at PPAC through April 10.

. From $50.25. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Details here. Read review here . “Ironbound,” from Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Martyna Marjok, running through April 10 at Gamm Theatre. See the story of Darja, a Polish immigrant, and her struggles over 22 years and three relationships

201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here. “Sueno” plays at Trinity Rep through May 8. The contemporary English-language play by José Rivera is translated and adapted from the 17th century Spanish play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca.

SUNSHINE ON A CLOUDY DAY

It’s not just my imagination running away with me. Tony-winner “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations” is playing PPAC April 12-17. Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the hit Broadway musical is billed as a “story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.” #GetReady. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

Advertisement

JAZZ AT THE LIBRARY

When are you allowed to be loud in a library? When you’re playing jazz, apparently. It’s a free jazz concert at Providence’s Mount Pleasant Library, with Two for the Rhode, an acoustic jazz duo, and friends. Gotta love that name. April 13, 6-7:30 p.m. 315 Academy Ave., Providence. Details here.

THE ZOO IS LIT

With glowing lanterns. Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts their “Asian Lantern Spectacular” starting April 13, through July 4. Wednesday through Sunday evenings, from 6 to 10:30 p.m., the fam can “journey through a wonderland of larger-than-life illuminated lanterns” and try Asian-inspired cuisine, according to their website. $25 per adult, $23 per child. Rain or shine. Register online for a selected time slot. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I. 401-785-3510. Details here.

GREEN THUMBS, GOOD BEER

Springtime is the time to turn those thumbs green. Bonsai Bar is popping up at Providence Brewing Company for beers and bonsai lessons April 14 from 7-9 p.m. Pick your own tropical tree and pot; you’ll be provided with the tools to prune, pot, and design your special lil’ tree. #BecauseBonsai. $75. 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Details here.

MASTER PODCASTER

It’s like a podcast IRL: Marc Maron — host of the insanely popular podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” — brings his comedy to Providence’s Columbus Theater April 15 with “This May Be The Last Time.”

Advertisement

On “WTF,” Maron has interviewed everyone from Keith Richards to Barack Obama. He starred in Netflix’s “Glow,” among other roles, and his 2020 Netflix special “END TIMES FUN” was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award. Fun fact for my fellow “Almost Famous” fans: he’s the angry promoter who shouts “Lock the gates!” before the van runs through the gates. [Cue “The More You Know” rainbow theme.] From $45. Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here.

FOOD TRUCK STOP

Tired: Eating food at a restaurant. Wired: Eating food from a truck in a park with live music. It’s called Food Truck Friday, and the vibes are off the charts.

Starting April 15 and running through September, some 15 local food trucks — including local beer from Trinity Brewhouse — will park at Roger Williams Park at 5 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and soak up live tunes from local artists, jump on the carousel, hop the train ride. This is what Fridays were made for. #FoodTruckFridays. Free admission; pay for what you eat. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.