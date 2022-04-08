Boston man indicted in federal court on charges of trafficking sex and drugs from a tent at Mass. and Cass

Jonathan Vaughan, 35, also known as “Ason,” was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of transportation of an individual for purposes of prostitution, and three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office. Vaughan is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A Boston man has been indicted in federal court in Boston on six charges of trafficking in sex and drugs in connection with a criminal operation that he allegedly ran out of a tent near the homeless encampment at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, officials said Friday.

“Sex trafficking is a heinous crime that inflicts immeasurable pain and trauma on victims and communities,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement. “Vaughan allegedly preyed on and exploited multiple vulnerable victims, by coercion and by force, to engage in sex acts for his own financial benefit. He profited off of people’s pain.”

An attorney for Vaughan could not immediately be located Friday night.

From at least June 2019 to October 2021, Vaughan used threats of force, fraud, and coercion to recruit and traffic three female victims who engaged in commercial sex acts, prosecutors said. He manipulated them using physical and sexual violence, according to the statement.

Starting by late spring or earlier summer of last year, he used a tent at the area known as “Mass. and Cass” as a hub for drug and sex trafficking, allowing his victims to stay there and bring their sexual partners back to the tent, as long as he received the proceeds from their work, according to the statement.

Vaughan recruited victims in the area and Downtown Crossing, as well as online, including on Facebook, prosecutors said. He forced at least two victims to solicit for sex on the street in areas including Mass. and Cass, Broadway in Chelsea, and in the Times Square area of New York, according to the statement.

He also brought victims to hotels in Boston, Chelsea, Saugus, Quincy, Cape Cod, and New York, according to the statement.

Around October, Vaughan took two victims to another state for purposes of commercial sex, according to prosecutors. When he was arrested Oct. 13, he had 15 bags of cocaine that were intended for sale, the statement said.

