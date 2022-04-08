Cardinal O’Malley releases schedule for Holy Week

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston on Friday released Cardinal Sean O’Malley’s schedule for Holy Week, with a half-dozen services at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End planned from Palm Sunday to Easter.
O’Malley will lead a solemn Mass with a Blessing of the Palms at the Mother Church of the archdiocese at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the archdiocese said in a statement.
On Tuesday, he will offer a Chrism Mass at 11 a.m. That Mass and all the later services will also be broadcast live on Catholic TV.
On Holy Thursday, O’Malley will lead the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30 p.m. On Good Friday, he will participate in the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m.
Advertisement
On Holy Saturday, O’Malley will offer the Solemn Vigil of Easter at 8 p.m., and he will lead the Mass of Easter Sunday and Annual Blessing of the Marathon Runners at 11:30 a.m. on the holiday.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.