Cardinal O’Malley releases schedule for Holy Week

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston on Friday released Cardinal Sean O’Malley’s schedule for Holy Week, with a half-dozen services at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End planned from Palm Sunday to Easter.

O’Malley will lead a solemn Mass with a Blessing of the Palms at the Mother Church of the archdiocese at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the archdiocese said in a statement.

On Tuesday, he will offer a Chrism Mass at 11 a.m. That Mass and all the later services will also be broadcast live on Catholic TV.