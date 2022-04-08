David Letterman thanks Rhode Island Hospital for taking care of him after fall

PROVIDENCE – David Letterman thanked the Rhode Island Hospital emergency department for taking care of him after he tripped, hit his head, and knocked himself unconscious in Providence last summer.
“It was delightful,” the former “Late Show” host said in a YouTube video posted Thursday by Lifespan, Rhode Island Hospital’s parent company. “What an experience.”
Per Letterman’s account, he was in Providence on Aug. 16 with his son when he tripped and hit his head on the sidewalk. People gathered around as an ambulance was called. He was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital emergency department, stitched up, and given an X-ray and a CT scan. They scrubbed him up and even gave him a “brand new suit and two pairs of pants,” he said.
“It was scary at the time, but because of the people in the emergency room helping me, it became sort of a fun little project,” Letterman said. “Certainly not life and death, and I know that’s what we deal with in emergency rooms, so I can’t thank you enough for making time for me.”
Letterman, who didn’t say in the video what he was doing in Providence, now hosts a show on Netflix called “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”
