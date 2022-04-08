Ex-East Providence clerk whose resume sparked investigation drops out of city council race

Samantha Burnett posted about her decision not to run in Ward 1 of the five-member council on her personal Facebook page Tuesday. Her campaign page, Samantha Burnett For City Council - East Providence Ward 1 , was no longer operational on April 7. She said she realized that while she wanted to make change, her “heart wasn’t in the right place and this wasn’t the avenue for me.”

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The former East Providence city clerk whose tenure ended in questions about whether she misrepresented her background has dropped out of the race for City Council.

“I looked at my current scenario in creating equity and change in East Providence. I thought serving on the Council could help implement change through legislation. That excited me,” she wrote on Tuesday. But then she “widened the lens,” she wrote, looking at city politics, the structure of the city administration, and the lack of access to public meetings. “I needed to serve where I could be utilized best,” she wrote. “I pivoted.”

Burnett announced her resignation as city clerk in November 2021 after claiming the city had refused to accommodate her dyslexia and suggested that, as a woman of Filipino descent, racial discrimination may have been an issue. A city investigation, though, rejected her claims, and accused her of making a pattern of false accusations about others and then failing to substantiate them.

The probe also raised private doubts among City Council members about whether the resume she submitted to get the job as city clerk in 2018 was accurate. Burnett resigned in the midst of those questions, and filed official paperwork to run for office soon after, announcing that she had a “duty to let the people of East Providence know the TRUTH.”

“People have a right to true transparent government,” she said in an announcement on her campaign’s Facebook page on Nov. 16. “It isn’t happening. Time to change that.”

Separate from the city’s investigation, The Boston Globe’s own reporting found significant discrepancies and inaccuracies in employment and education history.

Most notably, Washington State University, from which she claimed she had a bachelor’s degree in finance, told the Globe it had no record of her attending. The city’s own probe led officials there to conclude that there was “very strong evidence to believe she does not have a degree from WSU,” the city solicitor said in December.

In an email to a councilwoman, obtained by the Globe via a public records request, Burnett also misrepresented a 14-week online certificate from Boston University as a paralegal “degree” earned with honors. Boston University told the Globe that the honors described by Burnett do not exist for that type of program.

Burnett also falsely stated she was a board member of a local community foundation, that organization’s leader told the Globe. And while parts of the work history on her resume was accurate, in several cases her responsibilities were inflated.

Those issues have continued to reverberate for Burnett, even months after her departure from city government. And familiar patterns – including Burnett’s inability to back up her claims – have reemerged.

Soon after she resigned from her job and launched her candidacy for the City Council, Burnett, who lives in the Rumford section of East Providence, applied for unemployment benefits. The city opposed it, though, and the Department of Labor and Training denied her claim, saying she’d quit her job as city clerk without good cause. Burnett appealed the rejection to what’s called the Board of Review.

A referee took testimony at a hearing held via telephone in mid-March, with Burnett under oath. Multiple times during cross-examination by the city at the hearing, Burnett was “nonresponsive,” referee Gunter A. Vucik wrote.

The decision didn’t go into specifics about Burnett’s non-responsiveness. But Council President Robert Britto, who attended the virtual hearing, recalled one example. Britto said he was testifying about the city’s questions on Burnett’s educational background, which the City Council had discussed in a behind-closed-doors executive session.

Vucik then asked Burnett whether she had a four-year degree, Britto recalled.

Burnett was silent, according to Britto. Vucik asked again, and got the same non-response. Finally, a city attorney chimed in to say he didn’t hear her answer, Britto said, but the referee said something to the effect of: I get it.

Vucik eventually affirmed the Department of Labor and Training’s decision to deny unemployment benefits to Burnett. To get unemployment benefits after quitting a job, Burnett needed to prove she left because the work was unsuitable or because she had no reasonable alternative. Vucik wrote in his decision that Burnett’s resignation “appears to be associated with her belief that she would be terminated after discovering the employer was reviewing her employment, including employment documentation.”

Resignation in lieu of termination, Vucik wrote, is not good cause to leave a job and then get unemployment benefits. Employers have the undisputed right to review employee records, Vucik wrote, “particularly when there is the possibility of fraud.”

Vucik also wrote that Burnett hadn’t provided credible medical evidence to support her statement that when she was 13, she was diagnosed as dyslexic. Burnett resigned before she could undergo an independent medical evaluation, as the city had repeatedly asked her to do.

Though Burnett did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Globe, she sent an email to members of the council, and the police chief, objecting to Britto speaking to the Globe for this story, according to Britto.

Britto said he was surprised and saddened, in the end, to conclude that Burnett had misrepresented her background. The city clerk is a political appointment made by the City Council. She didn’t even need a college degree to get the job.

“It didn’t matter if she had a college degree or not,” Britto said. “What did matter is that she lied about her degree.”

It was, Britto acknowledged, an ugly chapter in the city’s history.

“People were reading these things and starting to believe this stuff,” Britto said. “You tell a lie long enough, people will believe it.”

In her post on Tuesday, Burnett framed her decision to end her campaign as a way for her to be more authentic about her passions.

“My heart is in civil and voting rights, fair housing and educating people on their fundamental rights. Not arguing and having pissing matches at the taxpayer’s expense,” she wrote.

“I love my community and I knew I needed to take my own personal inventory and find my authenticity in order to create sustainable change,” she added. “I’m a passionate fighter and advocating for civil rights is the air that keeps me going.”

Still, her insistence that she went to Washington State University appears to persist: The vanity license plate of a car parked in her driveway reads “WSU.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.