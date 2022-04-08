Former president Bill Clinton to visit Brown University

PROVIDENCE — Former US President Bill Clinton will travel to Providence for a public conversation at Brown University on April 26.

Clinton will join Derek Shearer, the former US ambassador to Finland during Clinton’s administration, to talk about leadership, global politics in the 21st century, creative writing, among other topics. The public conversation is part of an annual lecture series held in memory of Shearer’s late son and former Brown student Casey Shearer, who was set to graduate in 2000.

Previous speakers for this series have included filmmakers Ezra Edelman and Rory Kennedy; Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Joe Morgenstern; New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman; ABC analyst Cokie Roberts; NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson; food activist Curt Ellis; and writer Pico Iyer, among others.