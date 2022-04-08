Good news is coming for Federal Hill

Simone also said three new restaurants are coming to the Hill, including Cap’t Loui (which has already had its soft opening), a vegan spot, and a Spanish tapas establishment. He said three other existing restaurants are planning to expand this year.

The popular outdoor dining options will return for 20 weeks beginning May 13, according to Rick Simone of the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

Leaders on Federal Hill are scheduled to unveil their al fresco dining schedule later this morning, but they’re planning to announce a lot more positive news about the Atwells Avenue area in Providence as well.

Most importantly, Simone said that Atwells Avenue has added 1,000 new residents within the past year thanks to several apartment projects that have been completed. (Memo to Providence mayoral candidates: time to get a Whole Foods in that area.)

The good news comes at moment of significant change on the Hill. Earlier this year, Siena, a longtime staple on Atwells, announced its closure. (The Smithfield and East Greenwich locations are still open.)

Restaurants were among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, and the Hill has been no exception. Keep an eye on whether the state or the city decides to offer another round of financial support for those businesses in the coming months.

