The Lady of the Dunes, a real-life horror movie

The smell of marijuana hangs sweetly in the sultry, salty air.

DENNIS — The lights go down in the old cinema, a projector flickers to life, and, then, through the magic of the movies, it is the summer of 1974 again on the edge of the Atlantic.

Carl Yastrzemski is still patrolling left field for the Boston Red Sox.

And — cue the ominous music — there is danger in the dunes.

“I was a commercial fisherman at the time,” said Ralph Andrews. “It was always a mystery. A person found in the dunes without hands and without an identity. And here we are today, trying to find out a few more details.”

His companion nods, and then Halcyon Tasha adds: “It was the 1970s. There were revolutions going on all over the country. It was a very volatile time for everybody.

“I know a lot of people have passed on from Provincetown who thought they would see this solved.”

But the case of the Lady of the Dunes, whose body was found at Race Point in July 1974, has never been solved. It remains one of the most enduring murder mysteries in modern Cape Cod history.

Details of the case — and they are grisly — are well known and part of local lore. And now grist for a new documentary film by Frank Durant.

A local small-time filmmaker Frank Durant previewed his film to a small crowd at the Cape Cinema in Dennis on Friday afternoon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The victim’s hands were severed at the wrist, taken to thwart identification. She had long, reddish-brown hair.

Her naked body was found face down on a green beach towel, Wrangler jeans and blue bandana folded neatly into a crude pillow beneath her head.

There were seven expensive gold crowns in her mouth. She was between 25 and 35, possibly older. She weighed 140 to 150 pounds and stood 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches.

A three-dimensional plaster reconstruction of the face of "Lady in the Dunes," (left) and a composite sketch (right). Handout

“I turned 18 that summer,” Don Bradgon of Brewster said before taking his seat for the film. “And I came up from Virginia, where I was living with my family, to see my grandmother. And we went out to Provincetown. And we were probably there the day after it happened.

“And it was just a sensational story at the time.”

The film takes us back there, painting a picture of old Provincetown that was — as one book was entitled — “Always a Place to Crash.’’

“The case has enormous fascination,” said Mark Forest, 65 and a Yarmouth selectman who teaches American government at Cape Cod Community College. “Local residents, particularly in Provincetown, have always been driven to get to the bottom of it all.

“It’s just one of those unsolved cases that people have been fascinated about. I, too, am fascinated by it. And I know there are many people who would have liked to have seen this resolved long before they passed away. I’m here for many reasons. Not only am I interested in seeing this resolved, but I know in Provincetown there are town officials who want it resolved, too.”

The film details local efforts to identify the victim. Dentists nationwide were contacted about the fillings in her mouth. Some of her teeth held expensive gold inlays.

Was there a clue there? Was she a drifter? Was she a prostitute? Who was she?

Moviegoers listen to Frank Durant speak. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I want her name on her stone,” one interviewee tells the filmmaker. “Put her name on her stone. She deserves that.”

When I talked to filmmaker Durant after the movie, he noted that some patrons sat in the dark jotting down notes.

“The story is really part of an unsolved murder mystery,” he said. “Usually every [TV] show is wrapped up in 45 minutes. That isn’t the case here.”

He said there is a reluctance among some outer Cape residents to discuss the case and its grisly details.

“But people want a conclusion,” he said. “They want to know the girl’s name. They want to know who did it. And then the big question: Why?”

That was the question that was on the lips of most moviegoers here the other day. Who could have done such a thing? And why?

And this: Who was that lady in the dunes?

“This is part of Cape Cod history,” said Seth Parr, 42, a builder from Mashpee. “Everybody likes to come to the Cape, and they think it’s just beaches and family time. But there are some dark corners here.”

Dark corners that were explored in a darkened movie house the other day as springtime found its footing outside.

Later, after the final credits had rolled and the lights came back on, Janet Barricman from Brewster, retired from her job with the National Park Service, stood in the theater lobby and talked about the movie and the chilling case that occurred when she was in high school.

“I think hope is the takeaway message here,” she said.

“For the family. For the family who we don’t even know exists. For the DNA. That is going to be the hope to at least put a name to this woman.”

This woman.

Now still known only as The Lady of the Dunes.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist.