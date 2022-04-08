Leader of Navy shipbuilder in Maine abruptly resigns

The leader of Bath Iron Works, one of the Navy’s largest private shipbuilders, abruptly resigned, the company said.

A terse notification to employees announced Dirk Lesko had resigned from the General Dynamics subsidiary that employs about 7,000 workers.

Lesko led the shipyard through a reset after his predecessor’s stormy relationship with the workforce and then dealt with a tumultuous period that included a pandemic and his own labor troubles including a strike.