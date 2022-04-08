Maine Attorney General backs trooper that shot and injured man

Maine’s attorney general said Friday that a state trooper was justified in shooting and wounding a man in 2019.

The shooting stemmed from a confrontation between a Thorndike man and police in November 2019. Police responded to a call from a woman who was concerned that the man was yelling outside her house.

Trooper Thomas Bureau II and another trooper positioned themselves outside a house and called out the man, according to Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey. When the man emerged, Bureau saw what he believed to be a stun gun and a pistol in the man's hands, Frey said.