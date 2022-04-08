Man charged with killing his nephew outside Medford courthouse

The chilling allegations were made Friday in Somerville District Court, where Chenghai Xue was arraigned on charges of murder and armed assault to murder in the fatal shooting of his 23-year-old nephew, who wasn’t identified in court. A not guilty plea was entered on Xue’s behalf, and his court-appointed lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

A 44-year-old man who allegedly shot his nephew to death outside a Medford courthouse Thursday first struck the victim with his SUV, pinning him between two vehicles before shooting him in the head at close range, leaving 10 shell casings at the grisly crime scene, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Xue and his nephew, Cong Wang, had appeared on opposite sides of Cambridge District Court in Medford, where a judge had declined to extend a restraining order Xue had filed against his nephew, who’d previously had a romantic relationship with Xue’s former wife, legal filings show.

Assistant Middlesex District Attorney Ceara Mahoney said during Friday’s brief arraignment that Medford police were alerted around 4:50 p.m. Thursday to gunshots at the Cambridge District Court located on Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford.

Mahoney said responding officers initially observed what appeared to be a vehicular accident in the back parking lot, directly in front of the prisoner bay of the courthouse. Police saw a white Chevy Equinox that appeared to have struck a black Toyota Rav4. Both vehicles had visible damage, and police then saw the victim lying face up directly next to rear driver’s side wheel well of the Rav4.

“The victim’s face was covered in blood,” Mahoney said. “Officers were unable to detect a pulse, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Mahoney said police saw a black firearm next to the victim in a locked back position and spent shell casings in the immediate vicinity. Seven or eight feet behind the gun, Mahoney said, police saw Xue lying on his stomach with his hands and legs extended out.

Xue’s attorney who had represented him earlier inside the Cambridge courthouse, Mahoney said, was seen crouching next to Xue.

“Upon pat frisking Mr. Xue, he did not appear to be suffering from any gunshot wounds,” Mahoney said. “But officers observed blood on Mr. Xue’s hands and hair.”

Mahoney said an eye witness who’d been leaving court for the day told police they saw a white SUV strike a black SUV, and then saw an Asian man pinned between the two vehicles.

“At that time a second male party [who] was operating the white SUV exited the vehicle, pointed a black handgun at the party, and fired five to six times,” Mahoney said. “Upon further investigation, investigators learned that earlier that afternoon Mr. Xue and the victim were present at the Cambridge District Court restraining order extension hearing in which Mr. Xue was the plaintiff and the victim was the defendant.”

Mahoney said the judge, who she didn’t name, declined to extend Xue’s restraining order after the hearing.

She said a review of courthouse surveillance showed the victim and his lawyer leaving the courthouse at 4:46 p.m., and proceeding to a parking lot on the left side of the courthouse. Less than a minute later, Mahoney said, Xue and his lawyer begin moving in the same direction.

Mahoney said the footage later shows Xue entering his white Chevy Equinox, pulling out of the parking lot, and heading toward the rear of the building.

“Footage from the rear parking lot shows the victim across the lot in the direction of his vehicle,” Mahoney said. “As he does so, the Equinox travels at a high rate of speed, striking the victim from behind, and pinning him against the Rav4. The defendant then exits the Equinox, approaches the victim, and shoots the victim at close range in the head. The defendant is then observed to walk [away] from the victim and lay face down on the pavement. Ten casings were recovered from the parking lot.”

Xue’s next hearing is scheduled for May 4.

Separately, court records filed in the restraining order Xue had sought against his nephew included an Arlington police report that Xue’s former wife had filed in August 2020.

The police report said Xue’s former wife told police she and Wang had begun a romantic relationship while Xue was temporarily living in China. She told police the relationship had lasted until about July 2020 and was the “cause” of her divorce from Xue. She was back living with Xue, however, when she made the August 2020 report.

“She stated she told Wang that they had made a big mistake and they needed to end the relationship many times,” the report said. “He has not accepted the break up and has made multiple threats to her via text to end his life or her and her husband’s life if she ended the relationship.”

The woman also told police, “Wang believes they need to get married so he can get a Green Card to remain in the Country as he is currently here on a student VISA. She is concerned for his mental well being as she believes he suffers from mental illness. She stated Wang has been showing up at her house and church even after she has told him to stop.”

The court records also included English translations of hostile text messages Wang had allegedly sent to Xue’s former wife in August 2020, in which he wrote, “I will kill your family. If I don’t kill your family, I will commit suicide.” He also allegedly texted “I have no dignity now” and “I am the walking dead,” while lamenting that his “future was ruined by you,” legal filings show.

Court records show Xue and the mother of his two children divorced in 2019 when the couple was living in Arlington, citing an “irreparable breakdown” in their marriage. The couple had wed in China in 2006.

Xue had also said in an affidavit related to the restraining order case that he “used to be a postdoc” at Harvard University, and that his “work is to analyze cancer patient’s data for cancer diagnosis.” Harvard confirmed Friday that Xue’s appointment at the university began Dec. 1, 2010 and ended June 30, 2011.

Xue said on his LinkedIn page that he was a post-doctoral fellow during that period at Harvard’s Department of Statistics.

A 2019 separation agreement filed in his divorce said Xue at the time was a shareholder of “three startup companies,” identified as My Health Gene Inc. and XELLENT Health Inc., both based in the US, and the Chinese-based Wankangyuan Gene Technology Co., Inc.

Documents filed with the Massachusetts secretary of state’s office show Xue registered a company called XELLENT BIO INC in Massachusetts in October, listing himself as president of the company that he described as a “business consulting service.” He had registered a company two months earlier in Massachusetts called DDMED Consulting, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.