Man goes magnet fishing, pulls out ammunition from the Assabet River

Have you heard of magnet fishing? It’s a hobby in which people toss a powerful magnet into a body of water and pull up whatever metal objects stick to it. Enthusiasts have hauled out all kinds of things — from firearms to grenades . At 6:28 p.m. March 14, a resident of Stow came into the town’s police station and said he found ammunition while magnet fishing at the Assabet River. He brought in approximately 31 large rifle cartridges that he pulled out of the water by White Pond Road. Police documented his discovery and and held the ammo for safe keeping.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

LOST AND FOUND U-HAUL

Advertisement

At 7:29 a.m. March 24, Saugus police received a call from U-Haul on Route 1. The manager on duty reported that a vehicle and a trailer were stolen overnight. According to the log entry, an officer was dispatched to the scene and documented that a 2021 GMC Savana van and trailer had been taken and entered them as stolen in the National Crime Information Center, a national database used by federal, state, and local law enforcement to track fugitives, missing persons, and stolen property. Not long after that, at 8:59 a.m., the missing vehicle was recovered from the Red Roof Inn on Route 1, about 5 miles from the U-Haul business. Police reported that the doors were locked and it had four flat tires, so it was towed from the scene.

ATM HEIST

At 2:40 a.m. Feb. 4, Watertown police were notified by a security company that someone had broken into a convenience store on School Street. Police arrived to see that the front door and window of the store had been smashed in and an ATM machine was missing. Police said they later reviewed surveillance video that showed a white car pulling up and three men getting out and breaking the glass with rocks. The thieves then carried out the ATM and drove away. According to police, it all transpired in less than three minutes, and similar thefts have been reported in other area communities.

Advertisement

HARK, WHO GOES THERE?

At 3:51 p.m. Jan. 22, Hopkinton police received a call from a resident who reported seeing a suspicious vehicle “circling around his house.” The long entry went on to state that “he watched the vehicle leave and come back and is concerned.” Police responded and learned the true reason for the driver’s sketchy behavior: It turned out that he was visiting a family member, and he thought he hit something so he was circling back to check for damage. Police summed up the situation in the log as a “misunderstanding.”

SAILING AWAY

At 7:28 a.m. Feb. 21, Winthrop police received a call from someone who reported seeing a sailboat floating in the area of a condominium complex by Crystal Cove, and it appeared that it had drifted there from another location. The log entry stated that it appeared to be a 20-foot sailboat that “looks like it broke free, no threat to the condo.” Police reported that the owner of the sailboat arrived at the scene and was going to secure the boat.

Advertisement

NO MORE BAD NEWS, PLEASE

At 6:13 a.m. March 4, Milton police got a call from a resident of Howard Street who was concerned about a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in front of her house. The responding officer reported the driver of the vehicle was delivering papers in the area, and the caller was notified and assured that all was well.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.