Michael Neary to stay in the R.I. congressional race despite criminal charges filed against him in Ohio

In a phone conversation Friday from Columbus, Ohio, Neary told the Globe he could not comment on the March 23 incident that led to him being charged with menacing by stalking, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PROVIDENCE — Michael Neary, the Rhode Island congressional candidate charged with menacing the motorists he followed for 70 miles in Ohio, said on Friday that he remains in the race.

“I do need to talk to attorney before making any specific comments,” Neary said. “I’m talking with close friends and working through different things. I am seeking further mental health treatment, and I am physically ill because of what happened.”

Advertisement

Neary, a Democrat, said he plans to file the next campaign finance report required in the 2nd Congressional District race. Meanwhile, he has a pretrial conference scheduled for April 21 in Ohio. He has pleaded not guilty.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“There is high interest in this case,” he said. “There is a lot more forthcoming about the whole thing.”

Neary entered the congressional race in February after Democratic Representative James R. Langevin announced he would not seek reelection.

Neary had previously worked for former Ohio Republican governor John Kasich and was working as a senior analyst at CVS Health. He was living in Columbus, Ohio, but described himself as a sixth-generation Rhode Islander who grew up in Coventry and West Warwick, and said he planned to move back to Coventry soon.

On March 23, an Ohio couple told authorities they were “scared for their life” because they had been followed from the Columbus Airport — for about 70 miles — by a silver car that had tailgated them, speeding up when they sped up, slowing down when they slowed down, flashing its lights, and at one point pulling alongside them into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to incident reports from the Miami County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

Harold and Candy Poland, of New Carlisle, Ohio, eventually called 911, and sheriff’s deputies intercepted the silver car, which they spotted following the Polands’ SUV “very closely” on Route 41 in Troy, Ohio.

The deputies turned on their overhead lights, but the silver car — a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Ohio plates — didn’t stop until they’d hit their siren three or four times.

When they pulled him over, “Mr. Neary appeared to be nervous, his eyes were bloodshot and he was talking fast,” the report says. “Michael was very talkative. He was repeating many statements he said more than once.”

Neary told the deputies he had taken a drive to “clear his head.”

“He said he just came home a few days ago from Rhode Island and was very stressed,” the report says. “Michael said he was in Rhode Island for two weeks. He said he (used) to live there, is looking at moving back, and is currently running for a political position in the state of Rhode Island.”

The deputies said Neary agreed to let them search his car, and they said they found clear plastic baggies of marijuana, a ceramic pipe, and a grinder on the front passenger seat. The deputies said they also found a half-empty bottle of whiskey in the back seat.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.