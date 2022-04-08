Middleton man charged with attempted murder in stabbings of wife, 13-year-old daughter

A Middleton man has been charged with attempted murder in the nonfatal stabbings of his wife and 13-year-old daughter early Friday morning, officials said.

Paul Salvaggio, 54, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday afternoon in Salem District Court on charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

Judge Randy Chapman entered a not-guilty plea for Salvaggio, who is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on April 15, the statement said.