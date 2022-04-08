fb-pixel Skip to main content

Missing N.H. fisherman identified

By The Associated PressUpdated April 8, 2022, 29 minutes ago
The Springfield Memorial Bridge spans the Connecticut River. A man went missing while fishing from an island near the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in Monroe, N.H., near the Vermont state line.Steven G. Smith/Photo by Steven G. Smith

Authorities have identified a man who has been missing since he unsuccessfully tried to retrieve a drifting boat in northern New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol division said Friday that the search continues for Jonathan Zukowski, 31, of Littleton.

He was one of three men who were fishing from an island near the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in Monroe near the Vermont state line on Thursday. Authorities say he noticed their boat was drifting away and entered the water to try to get it. The others tried to throw him a life jacket, but he went under water and did not resurface.

