More than half of Boston’s free public pools are currently closed

Only seven of the 17 indoor and two outdoor pools the Boston Centers for Youth & Families manages will be open starting this weekend, when the Mildred Avenue Community Center pool in Mattapan temporarily shuts down to deal with the citywide staffing shortage.

More than half of Boston’s free public pools are closed due to a mix of staffing shortages and facility renovations, leaving residents in several neighborhoods across the city without access to recreational swimming or aquatic lessons.

Just two of the city’s open public pools — the Mason Pool in Roxbury and the pool inside the Leahy-Holloran Community Center in Dorchester — are in neighborhoods where the median household income is lower than the city average, according to a Globe review of Census data.

Advertisement

Three of the five pools temporarily closed for staffing concerns, according to the city, are in neighborhoods where the median household income is lower than the city’s.

“We are working as quickly as possible to train, staff up, and open up all of the pools so that this will no longer be an issue,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Thursday afternoon. “I don’t have a timeline right now. It is a temporary closure, but we’re furiously working to recruit lifeguards and try to connect with young people who might be interested in seasonal employment or others in the community as we speak.”

More than a third of BCYF’s 70 permanent lifeguard positions are open, At-Large City Councilor Erin Murphy said Wednesday, and the department will need to hire more seasonal lifeguards for summer.

At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia, who heard of the Mildred Avenue pool closing over the weekend, decried the closing. Residents of the neighborhood, 94 percent of whom are people of color, may not have access to private pools or other alternatives, she said. The neighborhood’s second public pool, at the Mattahunt Community Center, is closed for construction.

Advertisement

“We are quickly losing access to community spaces in neighborhoods where people don’t often have the luxury of paying for a private summer camp program,” Mejia said. “With budget season coming around the corner, the timing is right to push to ensure that neighborhoods like Mattapan are provided access to important community services.”

The three lifeguards now working at the Mildred Avenue pool are being reassigned to pools in Roxbury and West Roxbury, which remain open. And the Mildred Avenue pool is not the only one closed for staffing shortages: Free public pools at the Condon Community Center in South Boston, Hennigan Community Center in Jamaica Plain, and Holland and Perkins community centers in Dorchester are also closed for a lack of lifeguards.

These pools, which are free to enter and also often offer swimming classes for children and adults, offer safe and healthy opportunities for recreation and exercise, community members who use them said. The swimming lessons can be key in preventing accidental drownings, which saw an uptick last summer.

The open pools are the Flaherty Pool in Roslindale; Mason Pool in Roxbury; Curtis Hall Community Center pool in Jamaica Plain; Draper Pool in West Roxbury; Charlestown Community Center pool in Charlestown; Leahy Holloran Community Center pool in Dorchester; and Quincy Community Center in Chinatown.

People interested in becoming lifeguards can go to Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics. The positions are full time and pay $34,000-$45,800 a year, according to a job listing.

Advertisement

News about the Mildred Avenue pool closing was spreading during an otherwise quiet afternoon on Wednesday. The closure will leave Mattapan with no open public pool as summer approaches.

Aside from the staff shortages, the city had also cited low pool usage: an assessment of pool usage by the Boston Centers for Youth & Families showed the Mildred Avenue pool had the lowest number of visitors in January, according to Murphy, though residents had a full term of swimming lessons there in recent weeks.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families said the closing was temporary, but a spokeswoman said she did not know how long it will last.

In a neighborhood that is 74 percent Black, according to Census data, the pool closing hits particularly hard, some residents told the Globe on Wednesday; Black Bostonians were barred from using public pools in the past and missed out on gaining life-saving swimming skills for years as a result.

Nina Taylor, 42, was taking her 5-year-old son in for a swim lesson at the pool Wednesday evening. She said she probably won’t sign him up for lessons at another center until the Mildred pool reopens.

“He knows this center,” she said. “He’s been here a few times but just hasn’t been in the pool.”

Taylor said the impact will be felt most by the kids who live in the area and are looking for a place to swim when the weather warms up this summer.

Advertisement

“What are they going to do come the summertime?” she said. “There are only a few pools in the area anyway. What about the heat waves? What are they going to do then? That’s just going to be a problem.”

Diedre Archibald, 31, teaches gym and swimming at the Mildred Avenue K-8 School, which is attached to the community center. She said her 10-year-old daughter learned how to swim in the Mildred center pool, and her 5-year-old son was set to begin lessons soon.

“Kids need swim lessons, and that’s what we’re teaching at the school,” she said. “They shouldn’t take that away, especially with all the drownings ... We want to keep it at zero and we can because we show them the fundamentals and everything. It benefits the kids and the adults that come here to get lessons, too.”

Archibald praised the lifeguards who work at the Mildred center.

“They do a great job and all the kids know them by name,” she said. “They need their jobs, they need this to stay open, and I need to be able to bring my kids here so they can learn how to swim.”

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed reporting.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.