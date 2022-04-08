New England news in brief

A decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California was found guilty Friday in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal. A federal jury in US District Court convicted Jovan Vavic of fraud and bribery. He declined to comment after the hearing and left court with his family. Vavic, 60, who guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national championships, received about $250,000 in bribes for designating unqualified students as water polo recruits so they could attend the elite Los Angeles school, prosecutors said. Vavic’s defense argued he was just doing what he could to raise money for his dominant, championship-winning program as athletic officials at the school had demanded. They also maintained he never lied, never took a bribe, and was a victim of USC’s desire to protect its reputation and cover up a “pervasive culture” of accepting wealthy students who could provide donation windfalls. The university, which fired Vavic after his 2019 arrest, has stressed its admissions processes are “not on trial.” Also Friday, a judge sentenced Mark Riddell, a former Florida prep school administrator paid handsomely to take college entrance exams for wealthy students seeking admission to elite universities. Riddell, 39, a Harvard graduate, was sentenced to four months in prison and two years of supervised release. Riddell was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and forfeit $239,449 — of which the government has already collected $165,878. (AP)

MIDDLETON

Man charged for stabbing wife, daughter

A man has been charged with attempted murder in the nonfatal stabbings of his wife and 13-year-old daughter early Friday morning, officials said. Paul Salvaggio, 54, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday afternoon in Salem District Court on charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office. A judge entered a not-guilty plea for Salvaggio, who is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on April 15, the statement said. Prosecutors said that at 6:11 a.m., Middleton police responded to a 911 call from Salvaggio’s wife reporting a stabbing in progress. Officers arrived at the scene, subdued Salvaggio, and took him into custody, according to the statement. Salvaggio’s daughter was taken to Beverly Hospital and then to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition, prosecutors said. His wife, 54, was stabbed while trying to protect her daughter and was taken to Beverly Hospital, where she was treated and released, according to the statement. Their names were not released. The stabbings remain under investigation.

WRENTHAM

Man indicted for fatal crash

A 22-year-old Wrentham man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder by a Norfolk County grand jury this week in connection with a November crash that killed a Sharon man, officials said Friday. Nicholas Snyder was also indicted Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter – OUI and assault with a dangerous weapon for the crash that killed 21-year-old Kevin Earley, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. An attorney for Snyder did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Snyder previously pleaded not guilty in Stoughton District Court to charges related to the crash and has been in home confinement at his mother’s residence in Wrentham, according to the statement. After his indictment, Snyder was taken into police custody, and he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said. In Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday, a judge increased Snyder’s bail from the $5,000 the District Court had imposed to $50,000 cash, according to the statement. Snyder is due back in court July 12.

NASHUA, N.H.

4 hurt in wrong-way crash

Four people were hurt in a five-vehicle crash Friday caused by a wrong-way driver on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police said an 83-year-old woman from Merrimack was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway late Friday morning when she collided head-on with a pickup truck. One of the vehicles then struck a Jeep, which went off the road and rolled over. Two other cars also were struck. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, and three others also were taken to a hospital. (AP)







